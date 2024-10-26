Projected college football rankings after Boise State wins game of year vs. UNLV
The Ashton Jeanty show rolls on and so do the Boise State Broncos. After winning their most important game of the season, the Broncos expect to rise in the college football rankings.
Boise State came into the week ranked No. 17. Their matchup against the UNLV Rebels may ultimately have been a play-in game for the College Football Playoff. The winner was always going to be seen as the favorite to snag the Group of Five's automatic bid.
The Broncos can now dream of the postseason, with the way to the Mountain West crown clear in front of them.
Projected college football rankings after Boise State takes down UNLV
- Oregon Ducks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Miami Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- BYU Cougars
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Boise State Broncos
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Washington State Cougars
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Missouri Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
The truth is, Boise State doesn't have a ton of move to room up, not if the weekend's games go as they're supposed to. (That's usually never the case, but the exact results are difficult to predict.)
So I've got the Broncos moving up to No. 15, with more opportunities to rise if the likes of Alabama or Notre Dame lose their ranked matchups. Struggles for Indiana or BYU could also help out.
Ultimately, overall ranking doesn't matter so much for the Broncos. They have one objective: Win their remaining give games and they're in.
Now that they've taken care of UNLV — their toughest game of the season — Boise State needs to avoid any drama against San Diego State, Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming and Oregon State. Back-to-back trips to face the Spartans and Cowboys look like the toughest challenge in that stretch.