Projected college football rankings after Iowa State falls, Georgia avoids disaster
We have reached double-digit weeks into the 2024 college football season. From here, we get a better idea of where teams stand, particularly when it comes to the 12-team College Football Playoff. Earlier in the day, No. 3 Penn State lost 20-13 to No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Miami held off Duke to remain undefeated.
As it turns out, there was plenty of fallout from the 3:00 p.m. ET time slot.
No. 11 Iowa State, looking like the favorites to win the Big 12 this season, lost 23-22 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. As it turns out, a missed extra point turned out to be the difference in the game for the Cyclones, and now see their chances in the conference taking a hit.
The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats, much like Iowa State, were contenders in the Big 12. However, the Wildcats lost to the three-win Houston Cougars 24-19.
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, meanwhile, survived a scare from the rival Florida Gators, as they overcame a rough start from quarterback Carson Beck to pick up the 34-20 win.
So, what would the AP Top 25 rankings look like after the results of these games?
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Iowa State, Kansas State lose in stunners
- Oregon Ducks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas Longhorns
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Clemson Tigers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Boise State Broncos
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Pitt Panthers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Washington State Cougars
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Missouri Tigers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Vanderbilt Commodores
With Iowa State losing, they take a considerable fall down the rankings. Previously ranked No. 11, we now have them behind the Pitt Panthers for the No. 18 spot. Iowa State is far from out of the playoff picture, but losing against Texas Tech makes them take a tumble. This also helps out the BYU Cougars, who are undefeated and sitting during a bye week.
As for Kansas State, losing to Houston earns them a trip off the Top 25 rankings altogether. With that, it opens the door for Vanderbilt to sneak in, especially after they defeated Auburn. Not only that, but Colorado, who are on a bye, has an easier path to make it to the College Football Playoff.
Georgia, meanwhile, will stay put at the No. 2 spot, as they were able to put an end to Florida's momentum and win rather convincingly. They won't get the opportunity to move up to the No. 1 spot, as the Oregon Ducks predictably beat the Michigan Wolverines 38-17.