Projected college football rankings after Ohio State loses at the death to Oregon
The biggest matchup in Week 7 of the college football slate lived up to the hype as the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes delivered an instant classic.
The Ducks came away victorious on their home field thanks to a late field goal. The Buckeyes had just under two minutes to respond but Will Howard couldn't lead his team down the field. He scrambled to avoid the pass rush on the final play and didn't get down quickly enough to stop the clock.
Dan Lanning now has the signature win he's been looking for and Oregon now has the inside track to the College Football Playoff, whether as the Big Ten champ or an at-large.
But that's a discussion for the future. How does this result impact the college football rankings now?
Projected Top 25 after Ohio State's loss to Oregon
- Texas Longhorns
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Miami Hurricanes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Clemson Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- LSU Tigers
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Boise State Broncos
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Missouri Tigers
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Arizona State Sun Devils
What changed? Well, very little.
Close result has Oregon and Ohio State swapping places in Top 25
I'm simply not going to dock a team for traveling across the country and losing to the No. 3 team in college football. Saturday night's game was a tight battle between two heavy weights. And those teams will more than likely see each other again in the Big Ten Championship Game.
When I say these two teams were as even as could be, I'm not joking. Will Howard had 326 yards and two touchdowns passing to Dillon Gabriel's 341 yards and two touchdowns passing. The Buckeyes gained 141 yards on the ground to the Ducks' 155.
One point separated the two at the end of the first quarter, 7-6 Ohio State. One point separated them at halftime, 22-21 Oregon. The Buckeyes won the third quarter with the long touchdown but the Ducks won the fourth quarter with 10 points.
The Ducks rightfully take the No. 2 spot over the Buckeyes, but Ohio State shouldn't fall behind Penn State.
Penn State didn't do enough to move up
The Nittany Lions might have had an argument before they needed overtime to beat a reeling USC team. The Trojans and their struggling offensive line ran shockingly well on the Penn State defensive front, which should have Happy Valley ever so slightly concerned.
Texas didn't do anything to fall back
One thing is not in question: The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 and neither Ohio State nor Oregon had the chance to unseat them. Quinn Ewers beat Oklahoma in his return to action, solidifying UT's claim to the top spot.