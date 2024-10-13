Projected college football rankings after Texas routs Oklahoma, Penn State survives USC
By Quinn Everts
Well, Week 7 in the college football world hasn't been quite the bloodbath that Week 6 was, but it's been an informational day nonetheless. Texas rolled over Oklahoma in the trenches and on the scoreboard, Army is looking more like a real CFP threat every week, Penn State survived in Southern California and Alabama might be feeling worse after winning a game than other teams are after losing games.
With a few massive games yet to be played tonight in Eugene and Baton Rouge between Ohio State and Oregon, and LSU and Ole Miss, these ranking are still in flux. But here's where things may stand at the moment.
Projected AP Top 25 after Texas rolls Oklahoma and Penn State escapes USC in OT
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Miami Hurricanes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Norte Dame Fighting Irish
- LSU Tigers
- BYU Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Boise State Broncos
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Missouri Tigers
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Arizona State Sun Devils
Will Oklahoma actually fall out of the rankings entirely? Maybe not. The Sooners got rolled, but they did get rolled by the clear top team in the county right now while also missing their top five wide receivers. Still, Army and Arizona State are playing like Top 25 teams while Oklahoma isn't, so the edge goes to the hot teams.
Texas looked good enough to potentially keep top spot no matter what
Did the Longhorns do enough in their 34-3 rout of Oklahoma to maintain the top spot in the AP poll regardless of the Ohio State versus Oregon outcome? Potentially. If that game stays close, the Longhorns might stay atop the CFB world for at least another week. But if either Ohio State or Oregon can pull away from each other, they might leapfrog Texas even after its domination in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State escapes scare at USC, stays put at number 4
It didn't start out very pretty — Penn State was down 20-6 at halftime in the Coliseum against USC, but then tight end Tyler Warren became the greatest football player in the world and helped Penn State upend USC 33-30 in OT. Warren finished with 17 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown. But Penn State pulled out the win in the end, and even though they've never really looked like a top-four team, they do keep winning!
Arizona State sneaks into AP Top 25 after Friday night win against Utah
Another monster game from running back Cam Skattebo helped Arizona State top Utah in Tempe, and Arizona State has played well enough all season to earn a spot in the rankings here. Should Colorado pull some magic against Kansas State later tonight, the Buffaloes will have a good case for last spot in the rankings, and Iowa might have a case for itself after stomping Washington, 40-16. But the Sun Devils should get some love in the rankings this week.
Middle of the pack mostly stays put
Clemson, Norte Dame, and BYU all took care of business on Saturday, but won't make big jumps thanks to most of the teams in front of them (so far) taking care of business as well. Clemson decimated Wake Forest and has now won five in a row, but none of them have been against ranked teams. Norte Dame won 49-7 against a bad Stanford team, and BYU looked pretty impressive against Arizona.
Illinois, Pitt escape with wins and stay put in the 20s
Lower down in the poll, Illinois won ugly against Purdue, stopping a two-point conversion in OT to seal the win, but it sealed the win nonetheless and remains at 21. As long as Penn State keeps winning, it'll be hard to drop Illinois — who's one loss was against PSU — even after close calls like this. Pitt, meanwhile, beat Cal 17-15 in what was technically a football game but really stretched the boundaries of what those words mean.