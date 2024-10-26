Projected college football rankings after Texas withstands Vanderbilt, Alabama dismantles Missouri
The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide faced ranked tests in Week 9 and both took care of business. Their places in the college football rankings are assured as a result.
The Longhorns had to travel to Vanderbilt to take on the very team that upset Alabama earlier this season. The magic ran out for the No. 25 Commodores though. Vandy made it interesting in the third quarter, pulling within one score. However, Texas saw them off the rest of the way to come away with a 27-24 victory.
Alabama looks glad to have teams from the state of Tennessee in their rearview mirror. They took out their frustrations after a loss to the Volunteers as they faced off with No. 21 Missouri. The Crimson Tide held their opponents scoreless while riding four rushing touchdowns to a 34-0 win.
Were those wins enough to climb in the rankings?
Projected college football rankings after Alabama, Oregon roll
- Oregon Ducks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Miami Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- BYU Cougars
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Boise State Broncos
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Washington State Cougars
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Missouri Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
Before the primetime window, there were zero upsets, so there wasn't very much room to move up. Oregon handled Illinois, Ole Miss survived Oklahoma and Ohio State survived Nebraska.
I'm still giving Texas a slight boost to No. 4 over Ohio State. The Longhorns went on the road to face an upstart Vandy team and did what they needed to win. The Buckeyes, by comparison, welcomed a recently-humbled Nebraska team to the Horseshoe and barely pulled off a victory. There are fine margins on this one, but the nod goes to Texas.
Alabama had an impressive win over a Missouri team that, frankly, hasn't been playing great football recently. Still, they're in a bit of a logjam in the teens.
BYU remains undefeated. Notre Dame blew out Navy. And I think Indiana has more than proven they're past due for a Top 10 ranking.
The Crimson Tide are limited by their two losses, but do move up one spot because I expect Texas A&M to lose to LSU on Saturday night.