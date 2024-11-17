Projected college football rankings after Florida upsets LSU, Louisville falls
When everyone looked a the Week 12 slate for the 2024 college football season and saw only two games between ranked opponents, that should've sounded the alarm bells. That meant upsets were always going to happen where we least expected it and, indeed, that was the case.
Not only did the previously No. 21-ranked LSU Tigers go on the road and lose by double-digits to a Florida Gators team that got boat-raced by Texas a week ago, it was even more shocking to see No. 22 Louisville shoot itself in the foot to allow Stanford to inexplicably pick up its third win of the season in Palo Alto.
There was also almost even more chaos. The SMU Mustangs found themselves surprisingly in a shootout with Boston College and, though they pulled away late for a double-digit win, an upset was very much in the cards for much of that game.
So what do we do with our projections for the AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild mid-afternoon slate? Let's find out.
Projected AP Top 25 college football rankings after LSU upset by Florida
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- BYU Cougars
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Miami Hurricanes
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Army Black Knights
- Clemson Tigers
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Washington State Cougars
- Kansas State Wildcats
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tulane Green Wave
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
If we're looking at ourselves in the mirror and being honest, LSU and Louisville being ranked in the first place was a bit comical coming into Week 12. Now, there's no shot that either program is sniffing the AP Top 25. The Cardinals now have four losses on the season and one of the worst losses of any potential team that could be ranked. LSU, meanwhile, is also a four-loss team with not enough quality wins to back it up.
SMU should stay in the same spot as we're in the survive-and-advance portion of the season. And with South Carolina taking down Missouri after the Tigers choked away a late Luther Burden III touchdown to take the lead, Eli Drinkwitz's team makes its exit from the rankings.
Of course, these projections are going to change in a huge way as we get into the night slate with Tennessee-Georgia, Kansas-BYU, Arizona State-Kansas State, and much more that could further shake up the Top 25.