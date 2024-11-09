Projected college football rankings after Miami upset by GT, Texas rolls Florida
When you play with fire too many times, you're bound to get burned eventually. That's a lesson that the Miami Hurricanes learned on Saturday afternoon and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets taught it to them the hard way with an upset win inside Bobby Dodd.
Georgia Tech was a horror show for Mario Cristobal and Miami last season with the infamous decision to not take a knee. There was no blunder of that sort this time around, but the result was the same with the Hurricanes falling to an unranked Georgia Tech team. However, it's much more consequential in the 2024 season as this is Miami's first loss of the season and will send them tumbling down from No. 4 in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.
How far will they fall? With this game and more, let's take a look at how the projected AP Top 25 will look after the early slate of games.
Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Miami upset by Georgia Tech
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- BYU Cougars
- Miami Hurricanes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- LSU Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Army Black Knights
- Clemson Tigers
- Washington State Cougars
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Pittsburgh Panthers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Louisville Cardinals
Miami should certainly fall behind undefeated Indiana and BYU after this loss and get dangerously close to dropping outside of the Top 10. After all, where is the truly quality win for the Hurricanes? The best victory is over Louisville but they are few and far between beyond that. Given Notre Dame's win over Texas A&M, you could even make the case for the Irish being over them, though I think the Northern Illinois loss will continue to hurt them.
Now let's take a look at the rest of the late action that transpired in the early window.
Texas routs Florida coming off the bye week
Sure, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators were down to their third-string quarterback on Saturday in their visit to Austin but it was a statement game from the Texas Longhorns, a bigger statement than even the 49-17 final score might indicate.
Quinn Ewers gave credence to the notion that, prior to the bye, he might've still been affected by the oblique injury that sidelined him for a few weeks. He came out firing against this Gators defense, going 19-of-27 for 333 yards and five touchdowns — and that was before Arch Manning eventually spelled him for the majority of the fourth quarter.
Unsurprisingly, the Texas defense also had the clamps on the Florida offense while the Gators were short-handed, at least until garbage time. All told, though, this was a much-needed win for the Longhorns and one that makes their case to jump up in the rankings even stronger after the Miami loss ahead of them.
Ohio State blanks Purdue, for whatever that's worth
Not that we were ever really considering Saturday in Columbus' result in doubt but the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business with emphasis against an ailing Purdue Boilermakers team that has looked nothing like the Spoilermakers of old.
Will Howard had a nice day with 260 yards and three scores through the air while adding one on the ground but the Buckeyes offense also got another big game from TreVeyon Henderson, who had 85 yards and a touchdown on only six carries. The real star was the Ohio State defense, though. Even against Purdue, limiting a team to just 206 yards of total offense and forcing two turnovers kept things rolling on that side of the ball.