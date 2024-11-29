Fansided

Projected college football rankings after Colorado rout, Boise State statement

The Colorado Buffaloes and Boise State Broncos have given themselves a shot at the College Football Playoff.

By Alicia de Artola

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates the win with fans following the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Black Friday wasn't a dark day for the Colorado Buffaloes or Boise State Broncos. The two College Football Playoff hopefuls faced tricky tests to end their regular seasons. Both passed with flying colors.

Colorado needed a win to keep their hopes of making it to the Big 12 Championship Game alive. They thrashed Oklahoma State 52-0 in a performance that likely won two-way phenom Travis Hunter the Heisman. The wide receiver-cornerback caught three touchdown passes while racking up 116 yards receiving. As if that wasn't impressive enough, he picked off a pass on defense.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty made his own Heisman statement with 226 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos bested the Oregon State Beavers, 34-18. As the highest-ranked Group of 5 school, are heading to the Mountain West Championship Game with a CFP bid on the line.

After those impressive wins, where should the Buffaloes and Broncos land in the next set of college football rankings? And what about Tulane after their Thanksgiving loss to Memphis?

For more Rivalry Week content, check out FanSided’s Ultimate Guide to College Football Rivalries, an in-depth and interactive look at the deep traditions, rich history, iconic venues and memorable moments of college football’s biggest rivalries.

Projected college football rankings after Colorado, Boise State win

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  6. Miami Hurricanes
  7. Georgia Bulldogs
  8. Tennessee Volunteers
  9. SMU Cougars
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. Clemson Tigers
  12. Boise State Broncos
  13. Alabama Crimson Tide
  14. Ole Miss Rebels
  15. Arizona State Sun Devils
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. BYU Cougars
  18. South Carolina Gamecocks
  19. Missouri Tigers
  20. Texas A&M Aggies
  21. Colorado Buffaloes
  22. UNLV Rebels
  23. Illinois Fighting Illini
  24. Memphis Tigers
  25. Army Black Knights

Despite their victory, Boise State actually drops in my projected rankings. That's because rankings are dynamic and aren't governed by one result. In this case, the Clemson Tigers leapfrog the Broncos on the strength of their projected win over South Carolina.

We've seen the College Football Playoff Committee resist lifting Boise State up much higher than No. 11 or 12. I think they'd be happy to reward Clemson for a win even if it means dropping the Broncos. Is it fair? Not particularly, but this P4/G5 system has never much cared for fairness.

The Buffaloes get a boost from their big win over Oklahoma State, but not a big enough one to put them ahead of the SEC trip of South Carolina, Missouri and Texas A&M. Is that fair either? Not really, but if there's one thing you can count on, it's that SEC teams get given an edge over the Big 12.

In the end, Colorado's ranking isn't what matters. It's what happens elsewhere in the Big 12 that determines if they'll play next week with a chance to rise much higher.

As for Tulane, their loss to Memphis created a huge sigh of relief for the Big 12 in general. With three losses, they fall out of these predicted rankings and the College Football Playoff picture. There was a potential scenario where Boise State and Tulane outranked the Big 12 champion, claiming CFP bids over that Power 4 conference. That scenario is now dead.

