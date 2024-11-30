Fansided

Projected college football rankings: Should Georgia fall after 8OTs with Georgia Tech?

Does Georgia look like a playoff team to you?

By Alicia de Artola

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In college football, you can never truly count out the possibility of a shocking upset. During rivalry week, double that sentiment.

No one expected Georgia Tech to come Sanford Stadium and outplay Georgia. That's what the Yellow Jackets did for the better part of three quarters. However, the Bulldogs won the fourth quarter, which set them up to win overtime, though it took them awhile.

GT and UGA fought past midnight to decide their rivalry game for the ages. Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate was messy and ended in a new-fashioned way: With alternating two-point conversions in overtime until one team came out ahead.

Could the result impact the college football rankings?

Projected college football rankings after Georgia survives Georgia Tech

  1. Oregon Ducks
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  6. Miami Hurricanes
  7. Tennessee Volunteers
  8. SMU Cougars
  9. Georgia Bulldogs
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. Clemson Tigers
  12. Boise State Broncos
  13. Alabama Crimson Tide
  14. Ole Miss Rebels
  15. Arizona State Sun Devils
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. BYU Cougars
  18. South Carolina Gamecocks
  19. Missouri Tigers
  20. Texas A&M Aggies
  21. Colorado Buffaloes
  22. UNLV Rebels
  23. Illinois Fighting Illini
  24. Memphis Tigers
  25. Army Black Knights

Yes, I'm punishing Georgia for even going to overtime with Georgia Tech. The Dawgs simply haven't looked dominant since beating Texas. They were tied with Florida in the fourth quarter, lost to Ole Miss, did nothing special against Tennessee and were lackluster against UMass.

You'd expect a Kirby Smart team to be at their best in November. This team has been sleepwalking and now it very nearly cost them. Frankly, it should have. If the SEC refs had wanted to call holding at any point, Georgia's game-tying drive might have looked different.

The Bulldogs are still likely to go to the College Football Playoff whether or not they beat their opponent in the SEC Championship Game. We don't expect the selection committee to punish a team for a third loss when it comes in a conference title game. Having said that, Georgia doesn't look like a playoff team these days.

