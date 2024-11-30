Projected college football rankings: Should Georgia fall after 8OTs with Georgia Tech?
In college football, you can never truly count out the possibility of a shocking upset. During rivalry week, double that sentiment.
No one expected Georgia Tech to come Sanford Stadium and outplay Georgia. That's what the Yellow Jackets did for the better part of three quarters. However, the Bulldogs won the fourth quarter, which set them up to win overtime, though it took them awhile.
GT and UGA fought past midnight to decide their rivalry game for the ages. Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate was messy and ended in a new-fashioned way: With alternating two-point conversions in overtime until one team came out ahead.
Could the result impact the college football rankings?
Projected college football rankings after Georgia survives Georgia Tech
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Miami Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- SMU Cougars
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Clemson Tigers
- Boise State Broncos
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Iowa State Cyclones
- BYU Cougars
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Missouri Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Colorado Buffaloes
- UNLV Rebels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Memphis Tigers
- Army Black Knights
Yes, I'm punishing Georgia for even going to overtime with Georgia Tech. The Dawgs simply haven't looked dominant since beating Texas. They were tied with Florida in the fourth quarter, lost to Ole Miss, did nothing special against Tennessee and were lackluster against UMass.
You'd expect a Kirby Smart team to be at their best in November. This team has been sleepwalking and now it very nearly cost them. Frankly, it should have. If the SEC refs had wanted to call holding at any point, Georgia's game-tying drive might have looked different.
The Bulldogs are still likely to go to the College Football Playoff whether or not they beat their opponent in the SEC Championship Game. We don't expect the selection committee to punish a team for a third loss when it comes in a conference title game. Having said that, Georgia doesn't look like a playoff team these days.