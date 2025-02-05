Projected Cubs lineup if Chicago manages to swoop in and land Alex Bregman
By Austin Owens
Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are the two biggest names left on the free agent market. Rumors regarding both of these all-stars have started heating up over the last week or so, particularly in Bregman’s case.
It sure sounds like Dana Brown, the Houston Astros general manager, has accepted the fact that Bregman has played his final game as an Astro with his recent comments. While the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers remain potential landing spots for Bregman, a new team has entered their name into the conversation: the Chicago Cubs.
Projected Cubs lineup with Alex Bregman
We have all heard someone say at some point, “one person cannot make that big of a difference.’ This claim proves to be false when you take a look at what the Chicago Cubs starting lineup could look like if Alex Bregman is plugged into the top of the order.
The Cubs finished second in their division behind the Milwaukee Brewers a season ago but by a big margin (10 games back). However, up until the last few weeks of the season the Cubs still had a chance to make the postseason with three teams from each league obtaining a wild card bid. Adding Bregman may not make the Cubs division title contenders but could get them into the postseason if everyone performs to their ability. Let’s take a look at what Craig Counsell’s lineup card could look like if they are able to swoop in and snag Bregman.
1. Ian Happ
2. Kyle Tucker
3. Alex Bregman
4. Seiya Suzuki
5. Michael Busch
6. Dansby Swanson
7. Nico Hoerner
8. Pete Crow-Armstrong
9. Miguel Amaya
Six of the nine players in this hypothetical lineup hit 20+ homers a season ago and drove in 70+ runs. Chicago would still need to find a way to cut down on strikeouts as six of these nine players also went down on strikes 100+ times in 2024. Although the team’s overall batting average would likely remain a concern, the power threat of this lineup could allow this team to steal enough contests across a 162 game season to put them into the playoffs.