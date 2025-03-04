Losing Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was already bad enough for the Dallas Mavericks. But now, they will reportedly be without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

Breaking: Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VEgTU6iF6S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2025

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Irving suffered a season-ending torn left ACL in the first quarter of Dallas' 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. It marks the latest of a series of unfortunate blows the Mavericks have endured since trading Doncic to the Lakers.

Irving appeared to be in obvious pain after going down before eventually being helped to the charity stripe to attempt his free throws. He drained both shots and then headed to the locker room, only to be ruled out with what the team deemed a left knee sprain. Alas, the severity of the matter is much worse, leaving an already shorthanded Mavs squad decimated.

The timing of the news couldn't be much worse. Between the lingering fallout of the Doncic move and Dallas being in the thick of a tight Western Conference play-in/playoff, the Mavs needed Irving. Instead, they'll have to rely on a makeshift cast of characters moving forward until star big man Anthony Davis is healthy.

Check out NBA99, FanSided’s list of the 99 best players in the NBA. These rankings are a living project, updated regularly throughout the year, exploring how each player has carved out their NBA niche and how it is evolving over time. If you love the list, share it! If you hate it, even more reason to share it!

Projected Dallas Mavericks lineup with Kyrie Irving out for the season

PG SG SF PF C Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Dwight Powell Jaden Hardy Dante Exum Naji Marshall Olivier-Maxence Prosper Kai Jones Brandon Williams Caleb Martin Kessler Edwards Anthony Davis

Veteran combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie will presumably get the first crack at replacing Irving in the starting five. He's the only other player on Dallas' roster with experience as a primary playmaker/lead ball-handler, setting him up for a sizable role. Third-year pro Jaden Hardy also figures to see more opportunities as a facilitator, though he notably hurt his ankle against Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Davis doesn't have a specific return date from the left adductor strain he sustained on Feb. 8. However, his recovery is "making good progress" and we could see him back on the court sooner rather than later.

Moreover, the Mavericks assigned 3-and-D swingman Caleb Martin to the Texas Legends, their G League affiliate club. He's yet to suit up for Dallas since they acquired him before the trade deadline due to a hip issue. But the recent transaction suggests a comeback is on the horizon.