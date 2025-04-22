Projected Detroit Pistons starting lineup if Jaden Ivey returns for Game 3

Could Jaden Ivey return to the Detroit Pistons lineup as early as Game 3 of the NBA playoffs? It’s not likely, but the team’s last update said he’d be evaluated in two weeks, which would be Thursday, the day of Game 3.

Ivey was cleared earlier this month for basketball activities, about three-and-a-half months post-surgery to repair his fractured tibia. The injury carries a standard 4-6 month recovery time, which implies Ivey probably wouldn’t return this season and if he did, it wouldn’t be until deep into the playoffs.

So the Pistons shouldn’t be prepared to insert Ivey into the lineup anytime soon. Likewise, the Knicks shouldn’t have to worry about the addition of the Pistons’ second-leading scorer. But there is a chance he could play technically, if his rehab has been extraordinary.

Here’s a look into a projected starting lineup if Ivey is in fact available for Game 3.

Projected Detroit Pistons starting lineup for Game 3 if Jaden Ivey is off the injury report

PLAYER POSITION Cade Cunningham PG Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Ausar Thompson SF Tobias Harris PF Jalen Duren C

If Ivey miraculously is game ready by Thursday, I wouldn’t expect him to play much and certainly not get thrown into the starting lineup. The Pistons are rolling right now. Though Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. went cold on Monday night, they’re filling in just fine, absent Ivey.

The Pistons are 29-20 since his injury. They’ve weathered the storm and aren’t going to tarnish his future by rushing him back. Detroit could be in the market for a superstar this year and Ivey could even be a trade piece as well, which is something that would factor into him playing this postseason.

Detroit wouldn't be mad to have him available to insert into the rotation. This season, before he got hurt, he was having a career year. He had career highs in points per game (17.6), 3-point field goal percentage (40.9 percent) and field goal percentage (46 percent).

If Ivey does happen to be available, I wouldn’t expect him to play more than 5-10 minutes. The Pistons have found a rhythm without him and forcing him into the mix when Detroit has found a way to win without him for now isn’t productive.

I wouldn’t get my hopes up though. All signs are pointing toward Ivey being out for the rest of the season. Though if he progresses enough, Detroit could be interested in helping him make his playoff debut.