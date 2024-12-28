Projected Diamondbacks rotation, lineup in 2025 after Corbin Burnes joins Josh Naylor
If you thought the Josh Naylor trade was a big surprise from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Snakes were just starting to bite this offseason! They really struck late on Friday night out in the desert as they emerged as the winners of the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes.
Despite not hearing much about the D'Backs being all that involved with perhaps the best starting pitcher available in free agency this offseason, they swooped in to ink the right-hander to a whopping six-year, $210 million deal. This signing also comes in roughly the same week as Arizona pulling off a masterful trade with the Guardians for first baseman Josh Naylor.
Beyond just being a big move, though, the Diamondbacks come out of this with a beautiful combination of flexibility with contracts, a clearer future of the pitching staff, and possibly one of the best rotations in baseball. How good is it? Let's take a look at the projected Arizona rotation and then a peek at the lineup for the 2025 season as well.
Diamondbacks rotation with Corbin Burnes now in Arizona
Rotation Order
Pitcher
SP1
RHP Corbin Burnes
SP2
RHP Zac Gallen
SP3
RHP Merrill Kelly
SP4
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
SP5
RHP Brandon Pfaadt
When Brandon Pfaadt, who still appears to be heading into his prime, is the No. 5 pitcher in your rotation, you're obviously in a great spot with your pitching. Burnes slots in as the No. 1 in the rotation, which then leaves Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly as possibly the best 2-3 punch in the majors. It's also nice to see that considering that they'll continue to try and take down the Dodgers in the NL West.
By far the most notable absence from the projected 2025 rotation, however, is Jordan Montgomery. After a mercilessly frustrating flame-out after signing in free agency last offseason following, the left-hander remains a trade candidate. This deal with Burnes almost surely makes that the most likely fate for Montgomery at this point.
Projected Diamondbacks lineup behind Burnes and the star pitching staff
Batting Order
Postion/Player
1
OF Corbin Carroll
2
2B Ketel Marte
3
OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
4
1B Josh Naylor
5
C Gabriel Moreno
6
3B Eugenio Suarez
7
OF Jake McCarthy
8
DH Pavin Smith
9
SS Geraldo Perdomo
Even with the losses of guys like Joc Pederson and Christian Walker, you have to still like what the Diamondbacks could potentially bring to the table offensively this season. There's a nice variety of weapons at the plate here and some players — looking at you, Corbin Carroll — who could be due for a big-time bounce-back, guys on the ascension, and a boatload of flexibility.
There's an argument to be made for putting Naylor in the 3-hole of the lineup but Gurriel batting in front of the Arizona newcomer is enticing to me. What stands out the most to me, however, is how dangerous the back of the lineup could be on any given night. The one upgrade that I would still like to see the Snakes pursue, though, would be a potentially cheap DH option to gain even more flexibility, particularly defensively, with Pavin Smith.
While the rotation and lineup in Arizona may not quite be good enough to rival the Dodgers superteam, the pitching upgrade of Burnes and the ripple effects plus the tremendous upside of the lineup gives the D'Backs a viable shot at going after a playoff run.