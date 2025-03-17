Projected Dodgers lineup for Tokyo Series after Mookie Betts illness revelation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the club will be without superstar shortstop Mookie Betts for their Tokyo Series showdown with the Chicago Cubs.

Betts has been battling a mysterious illness that sidelined him from the Dodgers' exhibition meetings with the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers (two Japanese teams). There was optimism that the extra time off would help the eight-time All-Star be prepared for Los Angeles' season-opening set with the Cubs.

Alas, Roberts has since indicated otherwise, even suggesting Betts could leave Japan early to continue recovering in Los Angeles (h/t The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya). Subsequently, the reigning World Series champions will begin their title defense in Tokyo without the standout slugger.

With that in mind, here's how we expect the Dodgers lineup to shake out against the Cubs sans Betts.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Projected Dodgers lineup for Tokyo Series vs. Cubs without Mookie Betts

Batting Order Player Position 1 Shohei Ohtani DH 2 Tommy Edman 2B 3 Freddie Freeman 1B 4 Teoscar Hernández RF 5 Max Muncy 3B 6 Will Smith C 7 Michael Conforto LF 8 Miguel Rojas SS 9 Andy Pages CF

Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas manned Betts' shortstop spot while second baseman Tommy Edman batted second in the Dodgers' friendly match versus Yomiuri. That figures to be the case again when L.A. faces the Cubs, barring any unexpected developments.

Rojas isn't the threat that Betts is from the plate (few players are), but he gives the Dodgers a serviceable right-handed hitter. The 36-year-old yielded six home runs and 36 RBIs with a .283/.337/.410 slash line across 337 plate appearances in 2024. His .748 OPS last season was above the MLB's average rate of .711.

Meanwhile, like Rojas, Edman's bat doesn't have the same pop as Betts'. Yet, the ex-St. Louis Cardinal gives the Dodgers an element of speed along the base paths atop their lineup. He's recorded at least 27 stolen bases in three of the past four campaigns.

While not having Betts stings, the Dodgers are more than equipped to overcome his absence. Last year's regular season and World Series MVPs, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, give Los Angeles plenty of offensive firepower. Plus, they boast the best pitching staff in baseball.