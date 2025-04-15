Projected Golden State Valkyries lineup after selecting Justė Jocytė with No. 5 pick

The Golden State Valkyries are getting closer to officially taking the court in the WNBA, and they just took a big step toward that debut — their first ever WNBA Draft pick. The pick, shooting guard Justė Jocytė from Lithuania, came as a bit of a surprise — not because of the player, as Jocytė was a projected top 10 pick — but more because of the fit, as most experts thought Golden State would go either point guard or center at No. 5.

Instead, they went with a super high IQ and versatile international prospect who will battle for a starting spot from day one. Jocytė has been on WNBA radars for years, and has played professional basketball since she was 13. Her elite feel for the game make it easy to pair her with guards of different types, and versatility is an important trait for an expansion team that will be looking for lineups that click.

Projected Golden State Valkyries starting lineup

Player Position Kate Martin Point guard Justė Jocytė Shooting guard Kayla Thornton Small forward Cecilia Zandalasini Power forward Temi Fagbenle Center

Jocytė could start next to Kate Martin in Golden State

With most of Golden State's roster coming from its expansion draft, there aren't many players who Golden State will be evaluating; they mostly know what they're getting from the players they already had.

But as a rookie, Jocytė is still unproven and in the first year of expansion, why not throw her out there and see what works? Possible starting point guard Kate Martin is entering just her second season and didn't get much playing time in her rookie year with Las Vegas, so her and Jocytė starting would feel like a young, exciting backcourt, and excitement is what Valkyries fans are hoping for in year one.

Golden State could also start veteran Julie Vanloo in one of the guard spots — but I think head coach Natalie Nakase will prioritize youth in an experimental year.