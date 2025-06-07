Projected Grizzlies starting lineup to begin season after Zach Edey injury

Somebody free the Memphis Grizzlies from this prison. The last few years, Memphis has been decimated by injuries, controversies (some real and some manufactured) and recently, a shocking coaching change just days before the NBA Playoffs.

Now, four months before the 2025-26 season starts, the Grizzlies have already been bitten by the injury bug, as Zach Edey will undergo surgery to "re-stablize" his ankle, which he re-sprained while working out, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup to start 2025-26 season

Player Position Ja Morant Point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Shooting guard Desmond Bane Small forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Power forward Santi Aldama Center

I assume Santi Aldama will slide into the five spot to start the season while Memphis waits for Edey's return. I think (propaganda incoming) that Vince Williams Jr. will get more minutes at the four if the Grizz go smallball with JJJ at center at all. Williams deserves to be a consistent part of this lineup, and no, I will never sell my stock.

Marvin Bagley will likely get a minutes uptick too as Memphis will be searching for any consistency in the frontcourt without its promising second-year center.

Grizzlies look for positives after disappointing playoff exit

If there was a year where everything "went right," it may have been last season for the Grizzlies. They were healthy (relatively) entering the playoffs, namely their "Big Three" of Morant, Bane and Jackson Jr.

Oklahoma City made them look like a G League team for four straight games. Even when Memphis had leads, they felt like underdogs. Their best was not nearly enough to compete with a truly elite NBA team.

And I still don't foresee a big change this summer. I think the Grizzlies front office will convince itself that a new coach and another year will get this team closer to contention. I don't necessarily agree, but I won't knock a team for trying to find continuity.