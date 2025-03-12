Projected Houston Rockets lineup with Amen Thompson suffering an ankle sprain

The Houston Rockets have been one of the better teams throughout the 2024-25 season, emerging as a real threat in the Western Conference thanks to their mix of veterans and young talent.

At 40-25, the Rockets showed immense growth from the previous season and continue to push for a strong playoff position. However, the team will have to do it without Amen Thompson.

The star forward will be sidelined for two weeks with a left ankle sprain he suffered in the Rockets matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

According to ESPN Shams Charania revealed that Thompson showed "no structural damage, but [he] will receive treatment for swelling and rehab."

Projected Rockets Lineup without Amen Thompson

Positions Starter Backup PG Fred Vanvleet Aaron Holiday SG Jalen Green Cam Whitmore SF Jabari Smith Jr. PF DIllion Brooks C Alperun Segun Steven Admas

Selected with the No.4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Thompson finally started showing Rockets fans flashes of his immense potential. The second-year two-way star has made significant strides throughout the season, becoming a pivotal rotational player for the Rockets.

Averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 on 55.3 shooting from the field, they put together a well-rounded performance in their previous matchup against the Pelicans, stringing 15 points,11 rebounds, and nine assists, coming just shy of a triple-double.

Without him, the Rockets could look to Tari Eason or Jabari Smith Jr to fill the void. Thompson's absence fell on a Rockets team that prides itself on its defense, head on the defensive side of the floor.

The Rockets have a top-seven defense in the league, with a defensive rating of 109.5. They are currently the fifth seed in the West. If they can hold their ground during this stretch without Thompson, there is no reason why they shouldn't do some damage during the postseason.