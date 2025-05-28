Projected Kentucky basketball starting lineup after Otega Oweh’s return

Despite reportedly getting positive feedback from NBA scouts and front offices during the NBA Draft process, Otega Oweh is headed back to Kentucky for his senior season.

Oweh was a massive part of Kentucky's succesful first season under Mark Pope, averaging 16.2 points per game after heading to Lexington after two years with Oklahoma.

A starter in all 36 games last season, Oweh was a paragon of consistency in Pope's starting five, and even with an influx of guard talent to UK this offseason — namely Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe and recruit Jasper Johnson — Oweh returns to

Projected Kentucky starting lineup after Otega Oweh announces return

Player Position Jaland Lowe Point guard Oteha Oweh Shooting guard Kam Williams Small forward Jayden Quaintance Power forward Brandon Garrison Center

Mark Pope has another brand new roster to work with

We know Pope is capable of working with what he has — last year, he had a team literally full of transfers. Next year, Pope has plenty more transfers, along with some returners and a few top recruits.

I'm not supremely confident this is how the lineup shakes out; at first, I had Denzel Aberdeen as the starting small forward, but I think Kam Williams ( transfer from Tulane) beats out Aberdeen for the starting small forward spot.

Either one could realistically man that position. Aberdeen — a national champion this year with Florida — is a capable shooter, but Williams is an elite gunner, and with Quaintance and Garrison being essential non-factors from deep, the extra spacing that Williams provides would be welcome for a team that was nearly elite from deep last year.

Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate could get the call at either of the frontcourt spots. Plus, incoming 4-star recruit Jasper Johnson could come on strong and try to squeeze in for either Lowe or Oweh, and change one of those two to a super sixth man.

"Too much talent" isn't the worst problem for Mark Pope to have.