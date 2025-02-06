Fansided

Projected Kings depth chart and rotation after acquiring Jonas Valanciunas

Sacramento's rotation will look a lot different for the rest of the season.

By Joseph Kallan

Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with less than 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with less than 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Just when it seemed like the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards were finished making moves, the two teams have struck another deal. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Wizards are sending Jonas Valanciunas to Sacramento in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks.

After trading away De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter in a multi-team deal that landed Zach LaVine, the Kings were in desperate need of frontcourt depth. Now, Valanciunas provides an experienced, reliable big who can ease the burden on Domantas Sabonis.

The three-time Lithuanian League champion is currently averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, though his role had diminished in Washington. Valanciunas took a backseat to rookie Alex Sarr, embracing a mentorship role rather than being a focal point.

Now, he joins a Kings squad fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded Western Conference, where his rebounding, size, and interior scoring could make a significant difference.

Kings projected depth chart and rotation

Despite adding Valanciunas, the Kings are likely to maintain their starting five:

Position

Starter

Bench

Deep bench

PG

Malik Monk

Devin Carter

SG

Zach Lavine

Keon Ellis

Mason Jones

SF

DeMar DeRozan

Doug McDermott

Jae Crowder

PF

Keegan Murray

Isaac Jones

Trey Lyles

C

Domantas Sabonis

Jonas Valanciunas

Alex Len

Sacramento has struggled to keep pace when Sabonis is off the floor, as he ranks eighth in the NBA in total minutes played. Valanciunas gives them a dependable backup center, allowing the Kings to stay competitive when Sabonis rests.

Additionally, Valanciunas and Sabonis already have on-court chemistry, having played together for Team Lithuania in the 2024 Paris Olympics. That familiarity could open the door for creative lineups, especially in matchups against bigger frontcourts.

Sacramento gets a solid rotational big on a team-friendly contract ($9M annually for two more years), while Washington takes another step toward the future. With the Kings sitting 8th in the Western Conference, Valanciunas' presence could be the key to securing a higher playoff seed in a brutal West.

This deal may not shift the power balance of the NBA, but for a Kings team needing depth and stability, it’s a smart midseason upgrade.

