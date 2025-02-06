Projected Kings depth chart and rotation after acquiring Jonas Valanciunas
Just when it seemed like the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards were finished making moves, the two teams have struck another deal. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Wizards are sending Jonas Valanciunas to Sacramento in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks.
After trading away De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter in a multi-team deal that landed Zach LaVine, the Kings were in desperate need of frontcourt depth. Now, Valanciunas provides an experienced, reliable big who can ease the burden on Domantas Sabonis.
The three-time Lithuanian League champion is currently averaging 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, though his role had diminished in Washington. Valanciunas took a backseat to rookie Alex Sarr, embracing a mentorship role rather than being a focal point.
Now, he joins a Kings squad fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded Western Conference, where his rebounding, size, and interior scoring could make a significant difference.
Kings projected depth chart and rotation
Despite adding Valanciunas, the Kings are likely to maintain their starting five:
Position
Starter
Bench
Deep bench
PG
Malik Monk
Devin Carter
SG
Zach Lavine
Keon Ellis
Mason Jones
SF
DeMar DeRozan
Doug McDermott
Jae Crowder
PF
Keegan Murray
Isaac Jones
Trey Lyles
C
Domantas Sabonis
Jonas Valanciunas
Alex Len
Sacramento has struggled to keep pace when Sabonis is off the floor, as he ranks eighth in the NBA in total minutes played. Valanciunas gives them a dependable backup center, allowing the Kings to stay competitive when Sabonis rests.
Additionally, Valanciunas and Sabonis already have on-court chemistry, having played together for Team Lithuania in the 2024 Paris Olympics. That familiarity could open the door for creative lineups, especially in matchups against bigger frontcourts.
Sacramento gets a solid rotational big on a team-friendly contract ($9M annually for two more years), while Washington takes another step toward the future. With the Kings sitting 8th in the Western Conference, Valanciunas' presence could be the key to securing a higher playoff seed in a brutal West.
This deal may not shift the power balance of the NBA, but for a Kings team needing depth and stability, it’s a smart midseason upgrade.