Projected Kyle Tucker extension cost should have Cubs fans saying their goodbyes now

The Chicago Cubs swung a blockbuster trade for expiring outfielder Kyle Tucker this offseason. The Cubs shipped away two building blocks of their future, prospect Cam Smith and infielder Isaac Paredes, to acquire Tucker from the Houston Astros.

But, the star outfielder's contract expires at the end of the 2025 season and Chicago may not have the money to re-sign him, especially with his projected price tag.

Tim Britton of The Athletic recently suggested Tucker projected extension price tag would be $366 million over 11 years if they were to negotiate a deal before the outfielder hits free agency.

"If Tucker had remained healthy last season and continued playing the way he did in the first half of the season, his best statistical comp would be… Soto," Britton wrote. "Because of his age, Tucker wouldn’t have been able to get as long a deal as Soto, but he would have been able to make a case for a similar average annual value. Tucker should be able to secure a deal through at least his age-36 season, and it’s not hard for him to argue he should go longer than either Teixeira or Fielder. Let’s go with 10 years at about $35 million each before adding in this season’s salary."

Cubs might not have the money to re-sign Kyle Tucker after 2025 season

If Tucker is going to land in this range of contracts, the Cubs will struggle to re-sign him. There's been speculation around whether or not Chicago would be able to afford to bring Tucker back after swinging this trade for him, but this contract extension projection is basically the nail in the coffin.

The biggest free agency contract ever given out by the Cubs is an eight-year deal worth $184 million given to Jason Heyward about a decade ago. That's nearly half the price of the deal that Tucker could be demanding at the end of the season.

Chicago traded for Tucker in hopes that he would come to the Windy City and perform like a superstar. But if Tucker plays to the level that he did in 2024, there's almost zero chance they'll be able to re-sign him.

The Cubs are all in to win in 2025, but they're taking a huge risk. If they lose Tucker in free agency next offseason, they're going to be kicking themselves in the behind for years to come as Smith and Paredes progress in Houston.