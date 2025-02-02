Projected Lakers lineup after acquiring Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic
By Quinn Everts
Luka Doncic plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. That sentence won't look real until... well, I don't know if it'll ever look real, even after Luka starts playing games alongside new teammate LeBron James.
Projected Lakers lineup with Luka Doncic
Starters
Bench
Luka Doncic
Gabe Vincent
Austin Reaves
Max Christie
LeBron James
Dalton Knecht
Rui Hachimura
Dorian Finney-Smith
Jaxson Hayes
Jarred Vanderbilt / Maxi Kleber
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
It's not bad! The defensive upside obviously goes down a few notches without Anthony Davis, but like I've said, if you can get Luka Doncic... you get Luka Doncic. The Lakers did that.
Austin Reaves has been pretty dang good as LA's facilitator, and I'm curious to see how Raves is used with Doncic now in the lineup. It's not like Luka can't co-exist with another primary guard on the court — he and Kyrie Irving made it work pretty well in Dallas — but Reaves and LeBron obviously both handle the ball a lot, so I'll be interested to watch how JJ Redick divvys up minutes and touches with Luka now running the show.
Maxi Kleber could provide floor-spacing
Kleber can probably still be an effective NBA player, but I'm also curious to see how much run he gets on a team that has plenty of offensive firepower, but much less rim protection and defensive versatility with AD no longer on the team.