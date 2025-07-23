Projected Liberty rotation once Emma Meesseman joins star-studded lineup

The New York Liberty already have a pair of former Finals MVPs on the roster in Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, but they're about to add a third as 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is set to join the franchise once she's able to get her work visa approved.

With Meesseman on the team, the Liberty have arguably the best high-end talent in the league, but the team also has to figure out how all the various parts fit together.

Let's take a stab at figuring out what the team's rotation looks like once Meesseman joins the roster.

Projected New York Liberty rotation after signing Emma Meesseman

Position Starter Bench Bench PG Natasha Cloud Marine Johannes SG Sabrina Ionescu Kennedy Burke SF Leonie Fiebich Stephanie Talbot Rebekah Gardner PF Breanna Stewart Emma Meesseman C Jonquel Jones Nyara Sabally Isabelle Harrison

The biggest thing about figuring out the rotation? That someone will have to be released or traded to make room for Meesseman.

That could theoretically be a big, with Isabelle Harrison the best option there, but it feels more likely that the Liberty will value having another veteran center on the roster, considering Jonquel Jones and Nyara Sabally have both dealt with some injury issues this year.

With Stephanie Talbot sliding right into the backup wing minutes immediately after being signed, it comes down to whether the Liberty like Rebekah Gardner or Jaylyn Sherrod more. Neither played Tuesday against the Fever, but Gardner has been a more important part of the team's rotation this season and has shot significantly better than Sherrod, making it likely that Sherrod is the player who has to go to fit Meesseman onto the roster.

As for how Meesseman herself fits into the rotation, the best move for the Liberty would be to bring her off the bench. Listed at power forward on the above depth chart, Meesseman really becomes more of a hybrid backup at both the four and five, depending on what rotations the Liberty run. I'd expect her at power forward when she shares the floor with Jones and at center when she shares the floor with Stewart.

Meesseman joining the team would also likely kick Harrison out of the rotation, relegating her to a fifth big role. It could also impact Talbot's minutes as the backup three, because it's easy to envision the Liberty running some big lineups with Stewart at small forward, Meesseman at power forward and Jones at center. Stewart's shooting struggles this season could impact how effective that lineup is, but both Jones and Meesseman have reliable outside games, so New York could just get a little weird on the offensive end, with Stewie in the post and the other two outside.

However it all works out, one thing is clear: Emma Meesseman joining this Liberty roster is a huge boost to the team's chances of repeating as WNBA champions.