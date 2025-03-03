Projected Lions depth chart if Darius Slay makes good on his word with next team choice

The Detroit Lions began the 2024 season with enormous potential. Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchison led the opportunistic defense, compiling 7.5 sacks through five starts. Then, injuries ravaged the roster.

Detroit finished the season with 13 defensive players on injured reserve, including six starters. There isn’t any team that possesses enough depth to withstand that many injuries. The Lions still managed to clinch the NFC’s top seed with a 15-2 record, but they ultimately fell apart against the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. Heading into the 2025 season, the Lions will have to retool their roster and their coaching staff. In particular, Detroit’s secondary is poised to see considerable turnover.

The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran cornerback Darius Slay on Monday. The 12-year veteran began his career with the Lions, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Slay earned a first-team All-Pro selection and three Pro Bowl nods before leaving for Philadelphia in 2020. Now, five years later, he could make his return to the Motor City.

During a recent appearance on the “St. Brown Podcast,” Slay told Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to Detroit.

“I love Detroit, I got nothing but love,” Slay said. “That’s my second home. I do a lot for the city still to this day … For sure, the two spots I would always love to be at is [Philadelphia] and [Detroit]. The main two, the main ones that I’d want to be at.”

Lions cornerback depth chart if Darius Slay signs

The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career, but he could serve as a valuable leader and mentor for an inexperienced Lions secondary. If Slay returns to Detroit for a second act, here’s how the team’s current cornerback depth chart would shape out.

Player Role Terrion Arnold Starting left cornerback Amik Robertson Starting right cornerback Darius Slay Starting nickel cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Backup Stantley Thomas-Oliver Practice Squad

Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III, who joined the team via trade last offseason, served as the team’s top perimeter cornerback. He’s currently set to be an unrestricted free agent, which would leave second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold as the top option. Arnold defended 10 passes during his rookie season.

Veteran cornerback Amik Robertson signed with Detroit last offseason and started all 17 games for the Lions. He primarily played in the slot but displayed an ability to play on the perimeter as injuries mounted.

Detroit elevated linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator after former coordinator Aaron Glenn accepted a head coach position with the New York Jets. Although the scheme will likely remain intact, Slay’s championship pedigree could be even more valuable in the locker room than on the field.