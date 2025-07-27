Projected Los Angeles Sparks lineup when Cameron Brink returns from injury

The Los Angeles Sparks shouldn't be counted out of postseason contention just yet. Cameron Brink, drafted 2nd overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, had her rookie season cut short after tearing her ACL and meniscus in June, but is expected to return to action within the next few games.

This season is completely different for the Sparks, with fewer injuries and more wins (11) accumulated than all of last season (8). On Sunday, the team extended its winning streak to five with a nail-bitting win over the defending champion New York Liberty. It was Rickea Jackson who chucked up the game-winner as time expired, ending the Liberty's 5-game winning streak. Jackson finished with a team-high 24 points, shooting 60 percent from field goal range.

With the Sparks having built a stable lineup of Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens, Dearica Hamby, Julie Allemand and Jackson, how will they fit Brink back into the starting lineup?

Projected Sparks lineup after Cameron Brink returns

Position Starter Backup Small guard Kelsey Plum Julie Vanloo Shooting guard Julie Allemand Rae Burrell Small forward Dearica Hamby Rickea Jackson Power forward Cameron Brink Emma Cannon Center Azura Stevens Sania Feagon

Head Coach Lynn Roberts is going to have to make a tough decision when it comes to her starting lineup. While the WNBPA is still negotiating extended roster spots, that kind of flexibility will not be seen this season. With a true 10-spot roster, the Sparks have six forwards and four guards, with Burrell playing between both positions and Stevens being their only defined center while also playing forward.

Who stepped up most in Brink's absence?

Hamby has been the one to step up significally in Brink's absence, currently averaging 17.6 ppg, 8 rpg and 3.5 apg. She's also currently 5th in the league for rebounds and 3rd in the league for steals. While Brink is not expected to be fully incorporated back into game play for another few months, I believe the Sparks will ultimately drop Jackson to 6th man, whose current contributions — although clutch and energetic — just slightly lag behind those of Plum, Hamby and Stevens.

Because the Sparks are forward-heavy, the backcourt is interchangeable and all their weapons are capable of firing on all cylinders. The Sparks' bench average minutes range between five and 17, while starter Plum can go the full 36, so I'm hopeful that Jackson, only in her sophomore season, can offer the same impact of game-winning plays while coming off the bench.

The WNBA has yet to see the full potential of Brink, who averaged 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.3 blocks at the beginning of last season, but I'm hopeful that her star power will only grow as she comes back such a devastating injury.