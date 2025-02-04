Projected Mavericks lineup after acquiring 76ers Caleb Martin
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers have traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick.
Just when it seemed like Dallas was done making moves, they added a versatile, playoff-proven veteran in Martin, who’s averaging 9.1 points on 37.9 percent shooting from 3-point. Currently recovering from a groin injury sustained on January 10th, here’s an updated look at the Mavericks’ projected starting lineup once he returns:
Projected Dallas Mavericks Lineup:
Starters
Bench
PG: Kyrie Irving
PG: Spencer Dinwiddie
SG: Caleb Martin
SG: Max Christie
SF: Klay Thompson
SF: Naji Marshall
PF: Anthony Davis
PF: PJ Washington
C:Daniel Gafford
C: Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Martin, 29, entered the season with Philadelphia looking to contribute to a championship-contending squad featuring Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. However, with all three battling injuries at different points, the Sixers have stumbled to a 19-29 record, forcing a shift in their roster direction.
For Dallas, this move provides immediate lineup flexibility — allowing P.J. Washington to return to a bench role after being experimented with at small forward. With Klay Thompson now locked in at the three, Martin can slot in at shooting guard, where he thrives coming off high screens and knocking down open looks from deep.
Despite his recent injury, Martin is optimistic about his recovery:
"I’m progressing well," Martin said. "It’s been a little longer than anticipated, but it's doing a lot better. Today was a better day, and I feel like I'm heading in the right direction for sure."
While his season numbers don’t jump off the page, Martin has a proven ability to step up in big moments. On Christmas Day, he torched the defending champion Celtics for a season-high 23 points.
But his most notable playoff run came with the Miami Heat in 2023, when he averaged 19.3 points on 48.9 percent 3-point shooting in the Eastern Conference Finals — nearly winning Conference Finals MVP.
Now, Martin joins a contending Mavericks team with a clear path to the postseason. And in an ironic twist, he won’t have to travel far — his new team faces his former one tonight. Though he won’t suit up just yet, Martin won’t have to wait long before stepping onto the floor as a Maverick for the first time.