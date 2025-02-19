Projected Mavericks lineup after emergency move with Anthony Davis out

The Dallas Mavericks ostensibly emphasized size and defense after acquiring Anthony Davis in one of the most stunning blockbuster swaps in sports history. And, their approach briefly paid immediate dividends — until the star big man suffered a left adductor strain in his dominant team debut.

Since then, the Mavericks have also lost center Daniel Gafford to a Grade 3 MCL sprain. Plus, they're already without promising young 7-footer Dereck Lively II, leaving the Dallas frontcourt in shambles. So, what appeared to be a strong suit for them suddenly became a glaring weakness.

Impressively, Dallas won its final two games before the 2025 All-Star break without the trio of Davis, Gafford and Lively in the lineup. Still, a non-existent interior presence isn't a formula for sustainable success. The Mavs clearly know this and are reportedly on the verge of taking matters into their own hands with an outside addition.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, agent Ryan Davis of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Mavs bring in a big man with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II expected to be out extended time. pic.twitter.com/IsHDxQubV7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2025

Dallas "plan[s]" to sign veteran center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Mavs are trying to pick up the pieces left by Davis, Gafford and Lively's anticipated "extended" absences, creating a clear need for his services. With that in mind, let's see where he fits into Dallas' current rotation.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Projected Mavericks lineup after emergency Moses Brown signing with Anthony Davis out

PG SG SF PF C Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Kessler Edwards Dwight Powell Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Naji Marshall Olivier Maxence-Prosper Moses Brown Jaden Hardy Dante Exum Caleb Martin Brandon Williams

Brown was waived by the Indiana Pacers earlier this season following a short-lived nine-game tenure. He now lands in Dallas, where he'll have an opportunity to fill an immediate need for a Mavs squad jostling for play-in/playoff seeding. And given the current state of the roster, minutes should be easy to come by.

As things stand, Brown would be the only healthy five Dallas has at its disposal. Longest-tenured Maverick Dwight Powell is nearing a return from his hip injury and projects as the front end of an ugly center committee if available. Regardless, at the very least, the former is tentatively slated for a sizable reserve role sans Davis, Gafford and Lively.

Davis' recovery timetable is unclear, but he's expected to be out for a "significant period." Meanwhile, Gafford will be sidelined until March and Lively might not be ready until closer to the postseason. In other words, it's wheels up for Brown in Dallas' lineup.