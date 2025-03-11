Projected Mavericks lineup after losing yet another promising player for the entire season



The Dallas Mavericks have endured a series of unfortunate events since the dreaded trade that sent five-time All-Star Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Injuries have plagued the Mavs throughout the 2024-25 season, losing both star players, Kyrie Irving, who was ruled out of the season with a torn ACL back on Mar 3, and Anthony Davis to a left abductor strain in his debut with the Mavs after being traded.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Mavs have been without two rotational big men, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, as well as P.J. Washington. And now they are without second-year forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who is out for the season after suffering a severe right wrist injury.

The Maverick's postseason hopes all but finished — here is a look at their projected depth chart.

Subscribe to The WhiteBoard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Mavericks project depth chart

POSITION STARTER BACK-UP PG Brandon Williams Spencer Dinwiddie SG Max Christie Dante Eum SF Klay Thompson Naji Marshall PF Caleb Martin Kessler Edwards C Dwight Powell -

What should of been promising season for Dallas is starting is end up in the flames. At 33-33, the Mavs are desperately trying to hold to the final Play-In spot even ahead of their second game in a back-to-back matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

They recently snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating that same Spurs team, however their depth issues still remain concern.

“I’ve never seen this. Where you can’t take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in,” head coach Jason Kidd said following the Mavericks 125-116 loss to the Suns, per video on Twitter.

Three games back, the Phoenix Suns are looking to jump the Mavericks in the standings. Those Suhns the Mavs played a week ago, and they dressed only seven players — a sign of just how thin the Mavs roster is right now.