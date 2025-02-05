Projected Milwaukee Bucks lineup after adding Kyle Kuzma and reinforcements
By Lior Lampert
Nearly 24 hours after it was reported the two sides were nearing a deal, the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards reached the finish line.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are trading longtime franchise cornerstone Khris Middleton to Washington for Kyle Kuzma. Moreover, Milwaukee will send first-round rookie guard AJ Johnson and an unspecified pick swap to the Wizards, receiving forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a second-rounder.
Parting ways with someone of Middleton's stature, an organizational pillar, speaks to how desperate Milwaukee is. The Bucks want to build a competitive roster around their superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, though it cost them a core piece.
Moments like this remind us that the NBA is a business, first and foremost. Even after Middleton played a vital role in Milwaukee ending a 50-year championship drought in 2021, the Bucks shipped him to Washington. If this year's trade deadline has taught us anything, it's a dog-eat-dog world in this league.
With that in mind, let's assess the new-look Bucks rotation with Kuzma and sans Middleton.
Projected Milwaukee Bucks lineup after adding Kyle Kuzma and reinforcements
Position
Starter
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
Damian Lillard
Ryan Rollins
Delon Wright
SG
Andre Jackson Jr.
Gary Trent Jr.
A.J. Green
SF
Kyle Kuzma
Taurean Prince
Pat Connaughton
PF
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bobby Portis
Taurean Prince
C
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Liam Robbins
Middleton has been in and out of the lineup this season due to bilateral ankle injury management. And when available, he hasn't been his typically-effective self. The combination of performance and health issues prompted Bucks head coach Doc Rivers to relegate him to the bench in early January. However, Kuzma should instantly slot into the team's starting five, replacing either Taurean Prince or Andre Jackson Jr.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee's second unit, which currently ranks 13th in bench scoring (36.6 points per game), takes a considerable hit after losing Middleton. The 33-year-old may no longer be in All-Star form, but he drains threes at a 40.7 percent clip and averages 4.4 nightly assists. His blend of shooting, secondary playmaking and microwave scoring ability will be missed.
Replacing one wing with another doesn't solve the Bucks' lack of frontcourt depth. As you can see, they don't have a true backup center. Nonetheless, Kuzma will provide a much-needed youth influx for the oldest squad in basketball. He's nearly four years younger than Middleton and doesn't have the wear and tear on his body the latter has unfortunately accumulated throughout his career.