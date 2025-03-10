Projected New York Jets QB depth chart after they sign Justin Fields

Much like in previous years, all eyes are on the quarterback market. With the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade, it only added intrigue to the free agency class. But while there is uncertainty, there is one firm link for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

The New York Jets.

This offseason, multiple reports have indicated that the Jets are interested in bringing in Fields to be their starting quarterback. With a new general manager in Darren Mougey and head coach in Aaron Glenn, they want to build the team in their image. That's why the team informed Aaron Rodgers that they were releasing him from his contract. And now, it feels like a formality that Fields will replace him.

SNY's Connor Hughes reports that there is "a lot of hype building from other teams" that Fields eventually lands with the Jets.

Shortly thereafter, Fields agreed to terms with the Jets on a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed.

Fields is the Jets' newest starting quarterback. So, what would their depth chart look like entering the 2025 league year?

Projected Jets QB depth chart after team signs Justin Fields

Here is what the depth chart would look like given the quarterbacks currently signed to the Jets' roster.

Position Player QB1 Justin Fields QB2 Tyrod Taylor QB3 Jordan Travis

Fields would get the starting nod. The 2021 first-round pick showed promise as the team's QB1 to start the season with Russell Wilson sidelined with a calf injury. Fields led the team to a 4-2 record in six starts before moving back to the bench for Wilson. Fields threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes, while also rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries.

Of course, that could all change, especially if they draft a quarterback early.

Tyrod Taylor provides the Jets with a solid backup option in case of injury. Taylor will be entering the final season of his two-year, $16 million contract.

Jordan Travis slots in as the third-string quarterback on the depth chart. Travis was a fifth-round pick by the Jets last year, who likely could have been drafted higher had he not suffered a leg injury late in the 2023 season. It's unknown if Travis will be in the new regime's long-term plans, but he is on the roster for the next three seasons.

It's hard to envision Fields not being the starting quarterback during the 2025 season, especially given the contract they gave him.