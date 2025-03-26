Projected Patriots WR depth chart after New England lands Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots have been in search of a top wide receiver for years. Despite having the most salary cap space in the league, the Patriots have been unable to convince any talented free agents to play in the harsh winters of Foxborough, MA every year.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had an impressive rookie campaign last season, but there was a glaring lack of talent in his supporting cast. New England struggled to provide adequate protection in the pocket or gain separation on the perimeter, and ultimately tumbled to a 4-13 record.

Although the Patriots whiffed on many of the top wide receivers available in free agency once again, they managed to land a veteran presence on Tuesday. The Patriots signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract that includes $26 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart after signing Diggs.

Updated Patriots wide receiver depth chart after signing Stefon Diggs

Position Player WR1 Stefon Diggs WR2 DeMario Douglas WR3 Kayshon Boutte WR4 Mack Hollins WR5 Kendrick Bourne WR6 Javon Baker WR7 Ja'Lynn Polk

Diggs spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8. The 31-year-old is on track to return for the start of the upcoming regular season, and he’ll instantly find himself atop New England’s depth chart.

Diggs ranked seventh in the league with 47 catches while compiling 496 yards prior to the injury. Although he appears to have taken a step back from his time with the Buffalo Bills, he still has the talent to drastically improve New England’s offense.

Diggs will also be joined by another former Bills player, as the Patriots managed to sign wide receiver Mack Hollins from their AFC East rival in free agency. Hollins led the Bills with five receiving touchdowns in 2024, but he finished with just 31 receptions for 378 yards. He’ll likely join a rotation behind Diggs that will also include veteran Kendrick Bourne and third-year players Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas.

Douglas finished as the team’s leading wide receiver, recording 66 receptions for 621 yards with three touchdowns. Boutte missed two games, but still recorded 43 receptions for 589 yards, while also scoring three times. Bourne only managed 28 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown, but the Patriots didn’t have much room for three productive wide receivers, as they largely relied on their tight ends to produce in the passing game.