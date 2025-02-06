Projected Pistons lineup after Dennis Schroder rounds out a slew of trade deadline moves
It's been an eventful 24 hours for veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.
The 31-year-old has been traded to three teams within the past day, shifting teams multiple times before the deadline.
Schroder began the season in Brooklyn with the Nets before being dealt to the Golden State Warriors. After a brief stint with the Warriors this season, he was included in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area, landing him with the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz then moved him to the Detroit Pistons, where he is expected to stay throughout the remainder of the season. This is a good move for the Pistons, who are fighting for a playoff spot. They add more depth to their already talented backcourt and get another big-time scorer, which should bode well for their postseason hopes.
Projected Pistons lineup after trading for Dennis Schroder
Starter
Bench
Cade Cunningham
Dennis Schroder
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Malik Beasley
Ausuar Thompson
Ron Holland II
Tobias Harris
Simone Fontecchio
Jalen Duren
Isaiah Stewart
In short, the Pistons add another quality veteran to complement their young core. As Cade Cunningham continues to flourish, Schroder should be a great fit either as a starter next to Cunningham or off the bench. He could provide real ballhandling for the second unit or a spark on offense whenever the starting five gets a little stagnant.
He should see a lot of playing time with three-year guard Jaden Ivey out of the lineup while dealing with a broken left fibula and could be impactful down the line as the Pistons continue to climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.
It seems that the Pistons are headed in the right direction, which is not something we could say in recent years. Good for Detroit.