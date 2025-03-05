Projected Red Sox Opening Day lineup, rotation and roster: Will the Big 3 be there?

Spring training is an exciting time for any fan base, but Boston Red Sox fans, in particular, have several reasons to be fired up.

Seeing Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, the organization's two major offseason acquisitions, suit up in Boston uniforms has been particularly cool, and they've both had strong starts to their Red Sox careers. Bregman has five hits in his first 13 at-bats, and Crochet has not allowed a single run in any of his three appearances. As cool as it has been to see them, though, Red Sox fans know they'll both be in the team's Opening Day lineup, with Bregman slated to hit in the upper third of the batting order and Crochet (likely) set to be the team's starting pitcher.

But Boston's spring training is particularly interesting, because the Red Sox have several of MLB's top prospects fighting for spots on the Opening Day roster. Kristian Campbell has gotten most of the recognition based primarily on how dominant he was in the Minor Leagues last season (and a potential hole at second base), but Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony have legitimate cases as well.

Based on the team's Opening Day roster projection, though, Red Sox fans will need to wait a bit longer to see any of them with the big-league team in games that count.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox Opening Day lineup

Batting Order Player Position 1 Jarren Duran LF 2 Rafael Devers 3B 3 Alex Bregman 2B 4 Triston Casas 1B 5 Trevor Story SS 6 Masataka Yoshida DH 7 Wilyer Abreu RF 8 Connor Wong C 9 Ceddanne Rafaela CF

I hope I'm wrong. I truly believe that this Red Sox team would be at its best with Campbell at second base, Bregman shifting over to third base, and Rafael Devers slotting in at DH, even if Devers disagrees with that assertion. Unfortunately, Campbell is doing himself no favors this spring by recording just one hit in 15 at-bats with nine strikeouts. A major hot streak could end up changing Boston's plans, but barring that, it's tough to envision Campbell cracking the roster based on how he's played.

Campbell's omission from the roster makes it probable that Bregman will end up playing second base, with Devers (as long as he can throw) playing his preferred third base. This might not be what's best for Boston, but chances are, the Red Sox will attempt to keep him happy until an infielder like Campbell or Mayer is ready to take over. The Red Sox likelywon't risk alienating Devers just so they can play David Hamilton or Vaughn Grissom regularly. Plus, this infield alignment allows the Red Sox to use Masataka Yoshida at DH.

While Campbell has struggled, both Mayer and Anthony have looked quite good in spring training. Unfortunately, while they've impressed, they've both got things going against them. Mayer has not played a single inning at the Triple-A level, and the Red Sox already have three quality outfield options, giving them excuses to give them both more time in the Minor Leagues whether Boston fans want that or not.

Even without any member of the big three on the Opening Day roster, this lineup should be quite good, especially with Bregman's added balance. It will only get deeper and better when the prospects are finally ready to contribute.

Red Sox Opening Day rotation

Rotation Order Player 1 Garrett Crochet 2 Tanner Houck 3 Walker Buehler 4 Lucas Giolito 5 Brayan Bello

This Red Sox rotation went through a major overhaul over the offseason and can realistically be among the best in the American League if luck breaks their way. A trio consisting of Crochet, Tanner Houck, and a rejuvenated Walker Buehler should be unbelievably fun to watch, and this rotation has depth as well.

Lucas Giolito missed all of what would've been his debut season with the Red Sox after undergoing elbow surgery but is healthy now and is expected to be ready by Opening Day. Brayan Bello has been dealing with shoulder soreness that has impacted his spring training, but until the Red Sox say he won't be ready to go (as they did with Kutter Crawford), he's going to be seen as likely to round out the staff.

Once Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are ready to return from their injuries, the Red Sox will have an abundance of rotation depth that few teams can match.

Red Sox Opening Day bench

Carlos Narvaez (C)

David Hamilton (INF)

Romy Gonzalez (INF/OF)

Rob Refsnyder (OF)

This Red Sox bench might not feature any big names, but it's rock solid, with Carlos Narvaez being a prime example of that. Narvaez might not have much MLB experience, but he has made a strong first impression since the Red Sox acquired him from the New York Yankees, especially defensively, and he is the clear-cut favorite over the likes of Blake Sabol and Seby Zavala to be the backup catcher behind Connor Wong.

David Hamilton will provide the Red Sox with excellent speed and defense off the bench, and even he, at times, was incredibly productive offensively last season. Romy Gonzalez and Rob Refsnyder should both play often against left-handed pitching, platooning with Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu while even giving Triston Casas a day off here and there. Both Gonzalez (.879 OPS) and Refsnyder (.941 OPS) tormented left-handed pitching last season, and should do so again in 2025.

Red Sox Opening Day bullpen

Liam Hendriks

Aroldis Chapman

Justin Slaten

Justin Wilson

Garrett Whitlock

Brennan Bernardino

Austin Adams

Michael Fulmer

The first five names on this list are clear locks. The Red Sox don't have a defined closer yet, but there's a good chance all of Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, and Justin Slaten will get consideration. Justin Wilson might not look super appealing on paper, but he just signed a one-year MLB deal which makes him a lock. Garrett Whitlock pronounced himself healthy and ready to go, making him an exciting bullpen option for Alex Cora. The other three spots are where things get interesting.

Brennan Bernardino made 57 appearances and pitched well for Boston last year, although he did struggle in the second half. He would give the bullpen a third left-hander, which, in a division that includes the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Cody Bellinger, and Brandon Lowe, could come in handy.

The other two spots are occupied by veterans Austin Adams and Michael Fulmer, who have both had strong starts to their springs and both (likely) have opt-out clauses in their contracts. In order to avoid losing them, the Red Sox should consider rostering them, preserving depth in the process. Guys like Josh Winckowski, Luis Guerrero and Zack Kelly (to name a few) might be more intriguing, but they've all got Minor League options, making demoting them an easy task. Given how often bullpens fluctuate, it wouldn't be surprising to see changes made within the first couple of weeks of the regular season.