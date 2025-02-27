Projected SEC Tournament bracket as Auburn maintains top spot and Kentucky battles for bye

We've said it before; the SEC is a gauntlet, no easy games, 13 teams could get into the NCAA Tourney, yada yada. You know the conference is really good. But before Auburn, Alabama, Floriday, Kentucky and the rest of the likely dozen-plus SEC teams that will be in the field challenge the rest of the country for a national championship, they'll have to enter the ultimate gauntlet — the SEC conference tourney.

With a few games left to play, this bracket is not set in stone — especially with how bunched up so many of the teams around the league currently are. But here's how the SEC Tourney bracket looks as of today, February 27th.

Projected SEC Men's Basketball tournament bracket

First Round

No. 16 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Mississippi State

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 12 Georgia

No. 15 LSU vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt

No. 14 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Arkansas

The biggest thing to notice here is that Mississippi State would have to play in the first round of the SEC tourney. The Bulldogs are 19-8 and in the AP Top 25 right now and would still be playing on day one of the tourney. They'd need to win five games to win the SEC Tournament which is a pretty huge disadvantage to start at.

Second Round

No. 8 Kentucky vs. South Carolina / Miss. State

No. 5 Missouri vs. Texas / Georgia

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Vandy / LSU

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma / Arkansas

If I'm forced to pick which of the 5-8-ranked teams in the SEC has the most efficient route to the conference semifinals, I have to go with Missouri. The Tigers should handle either Texas or Georgia, and then would advance to play a Tennessee team they've already shown they can hang with.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama

No. 3 Florida

No. 4 Tennessee

And, of course, the elite teams in the SEC will have double-byes into the quarterfinals. Only having to win two games — granted, against really good teams — to make the conference championship is a pretty massive advantage to have, so securing a top-four regular season finish is vital.

Missouri and Texas A&M are both right in the mix for a top four seed, but the Aggies are in danger of entering freefall mode after losing three straight games. Matchups with Florida and Auburn in the next week will decide whether A&M gets a double-bye to the quarters or a single bye to the second round.