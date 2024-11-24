Projected Steelers Russell Wilson replacement proves he has some glaring red flags
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem determined to re-sign quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. However, that doesn't prevent them from simultaneously seeking out his eventual successor, which ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller anticipates happening.
Miller projects Pittsburgh landing University of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe with the No. 28 overall selection next April (h/t Steeler Nation's Trey Carney). Nonetheless, Wilson factors into his rationale behind the Steelers' decision-making process.
"[Milroe's] still a bit raw as a prospect," Miller stated. But if the Steelers extend Wilson, the Crimson Tide passer can "sit, learn and develop further" behind the nine-time Pro Bowler.
Regardless, Milroe may have proved Miller right in Alabama's shocking 24-3 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Albeit a talented player with a fascinating skill set, the redshirt junior is far from a finished product, costing the Crimson Tide tremendously.
Alabama was 14.5-point (per ESPN Bet), yet they lost by three touchdowns and failed to find the end zone. Milroe was at the forefront of the Crimson Tide's scoring unit woes, completing 11-of-26 passes for 164 scoreless yards and three interceptions.
Not only was Milroe unable to get it going through the air, but he couldn't do anything on the ground either. Typically, he's a dynamic dual-threat option who puts a lot of stress on opposing defenses with his legs. But his 15 carries versus Oklahoma yielded a measly seven yards.
While Milroe has won many over with his flashy highlight-reel plays, he's prone to performances like the one against Oklahoma. His deficiencies in scanning the field and eagerness to tuck the ball and run were apparent, resulting in Alabama's offense stalling entirely.
As Miller notes, some scouts believe Milroe "has the most upside of any draft-eligible quarterback in the class." Still, the young quarterback has flaws and a ways to go before reaching his full potential. The Steelers (and other potential suitors) should be mindful of this, especially with the evaluation process heating up.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that Wilson is "expected to stay with the Steelers" ($). Despite this, Miller identifies Milroe as a target for Pittsburgh, assuming they "might be searching for a more long-term option."