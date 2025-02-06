Projected Suns lineup after trading Jusuf Nurkic for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić
By Quinn Everts
The Phoenix Suns have officially traded Jusuf Nurkic, and the return is not bad! Sure, Phoenix had to attach a first-rounder to Nurkic to get off his contract, but got back forward Cody Martin and guard Vasilije Micić from the Hornets for the big man.
Phoenix has a funky lineup, and I'm not exactly sure how things will shape up; here's a (perhaps rough) idea of how head coach Mike Budenholzer could decide to run things:
Projected Phoenix Suns lineup after adding Cody Martin
Starers
Bench
Tyus Jones
Cody Martin
Devin Booker
Bradley Beal
Kevin Durant
Grayson Allen
Ryan Dunn
Royce O'Neale
Nick Richards
Mason Plumlee
Martin is a better passer than he gets credit for, and that's why I have him at the backup point guard spot. I don't know how exactly he'll be used in Phoenix, but he's pretty solid on the ball in low doses. I don't think he'll ever be the only ball-handler on the court, so pairing him in the backcourt with Booker or Jones makes the most sense to me.
Vasilije Micić might get some spot minutes here and there, but it's tough for me to envision him in a consistent role in Phoenix.
Is this enough firepower to compete in the West?
Probably not. Adding Martin is a nice move and I think he'll do some positive things for this team, but it's not moving the needle when other teams are getting Luka Doncic or De'Aaron Fox.
Whether Phoenix makes another big move in the next hour remains a mystery, but I'm not sure who is still on the block that Phoenix could tagret to spring them up to the company of OKC, Los Angeles, Denver, etc. Maybe they could get Kevin Durant... wait.