Projected Texans RB depth with Nick Chubb signing appearing imminent

It sounds like we finally know where Nick Chubb will play in 2025, as reports indicate that the former Cleveland Browns star will sign with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Chubb rushed for over 1,000 yards four times in a row between 2019 and 2022 and had established himself as one of the best power runners in the league. At his best, he was too far behind Derrick Henry as the best pure running back.

But injuries have limited Chubb to just 10 games over the past two seasons and he didn't look like himself at all in 2024, rushing for a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.

Now, Chubb is set to join a Texans team that already has one veteran player entrenched at the top of the depth chart.

Here's how the projected depth chart for the Texans might look.

Houston Texans RB depth chart after signing Nick Chubb

Houston Texans RB Depth Chart Joe Mixon Nick Chubb Woody Marks Dare Ogunbowale Dameon Pierce

Signing Chubb won't change who Houston's No. 1 running back is. Joe Mixon entered the offseason as the team's lead runner after rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the team. Mixon is starting to get a little too close to the age cliff to feel great about him long-term, but there's no reason to think he won't still be really good in 2025.

But it's impossible to ignore the impact a healthy Chubb could have. The 2023 knee injury and 2024 foot injuries may have permanently destroyed his ability to be an elite NFL running back, but weirder things than a Chubb bounceback have happened in the past. And even if he doesn't return to his dominant shelf, he should be able to see some early-down work to help keep Mixon fresh.

The big question for now is how the depth chart shakes out behind these two.

Before signing Chubb, this backfield made sense. Dameon Pierce and rookie Woody Marks would battle for the backup role, while Dare Ogunbowale would see third-down work.

Now, though, things look radically shifted, though they might still make some sense.

The Texans probably have to cut one of these three guys. Carrying five backs is bad roster construction, so we should very likely expect one of these players to be on the move.

Which one will that be? There's one clear answer: Dameon Pierce.

Before the Chubb signing, Pierce looked to serve as the veteran backup behind Mixon, someone who the team could rely on for stretches if needed, while Marks gets up to NFL speed.

That role should belong to Chubb now, assuming he's still got the juice needed to make the roster. [Quick aside: We shouldn't discount the possibility that the injuries have sapped so much from Chubb that he gets to training camp and just doesn't have enough left in the tank. I'll be interested to see what kind of contract he gets on Monday, because you'd think Houston wants a lot of non-guaranteed money on there in case it becomes clear Chubb can't contribute to the team.]

If Chubb is the No. 2, Houston is unlikely to cut Marks. Cutting a fourth-round rookie just doesn't make sense. Pencil Marks in as the No. 3 guy.

That leaves Pierce and Ogunbowale battling for a roster spot. Ogunbowale should have the edge, as his value on third downs has been useful to the Texans in the past and should be in the future as well. He's proven he can be a weapon in the passing game in a way that Pierce hasn't.

Ultimately, this leaves Pierce as the No. 5 running back. It's hard to see Houston carrying a fifth back, so I suppose that means it'll be time for Texans fans to say goodbye to a player who looked, for a time, like someone who could stick around for a while.