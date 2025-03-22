Projected Tigers rotation after Detroit finally does the right thing with Jackson Jobe

Detroit Tigers fans know that Tarik Skubal is the anchor of their rotation but there's been a hope and fervor among that group that another young star could take the next step toward emerging in the 2025 season, Jackson Jobe. The No. 5 overall prospect in baseball at just 22 years old made a brief appearance in the majors last season but had been pushing in spring training to get the nod for the Opening Day roster.

Indeed, he's done enough with that push as Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported that Jobe and former top prospect and No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize have won the final two spots in the Tigers rotation going into Opening Day.

Jobe, even in brief work, was stellar in his MLB debut last season, appearing in two games and throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out two. He's come out in spring training across four starts and shown more of the same. The 3.65 ERA is a bit misleading as he's posted just an 0.89 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 12.1 innings.

The 22-year-old has done more than enough to earn that nod as a part of the Tigers rotation, as has Mize. But how will things fully shake out for Detroit's starting pitching and the roles in said rotation? Let's dive into it.

Projected Detroit Tigers rotation with Jackson Jobe getting the nod

Tigers Rotation Pitcher SP1 Tarik Skubal SP2 Jack Flaherty SP3 Reese Olson SP4 Casey Mize SP5 Jackson Jobe

There's no question who the ace and the No. 1 of the Tigers rotation is when Tarik Skubal still exists. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is again one of the favorites for the award and looks to continue his reign of terror over the Central with how dominant he's been in recent years.

It's also of no surprise to see Jack Flaherty, fresh off his World Series win with the Dodgers following a trade from Detroit, returning to the Motor City and taking the No. 2 spot. The 29-year-old has had some relative issues so far in spring training with a 6.30 ERA but, considering that he threw to a 2.95 ERA and 0.956 WHIP in 18 starts with the Tigers last season and a 3.17 ERA overall last year, he's a comfortable arm behind Skubal.

That's where things then get interesting for the Tigers. Reese Olson, despite being 25 years old, has done more than enough to earn his spot as the No. 3 starter after throwing to a 3.75 ERA and 1.153 across 40 starts and 43 appearances over the past two seasons. Then we have the decision in the No. 4 and 5 spots between Jobe and Mize.

Ultimately, I'm inclined to say that Mize will get the fourth spot in the Tigers rotation. While he's never quite lived up to the billing as the former No. 1 overall pick, his 59 career starts at the major-league level combined with his newfound pitch arsenal that has led to a pristine spring (1.13 ERA, 0.94 WHIP across 16.0 innings) should be enough to edge out Jobe, despite the top prospect's immense potential.

Then we have Jobe. He's clearly deserving of this opportunity and not having him in the Opening Day rotation would've been a mistake. Still, you don't want to overly rush the youngster and put too much pressure on him, which slotting him in the fifth spot in Detroit's rotation should accomplish.

All told, though, the Tigers and Hinch have to feel much better about where they stand coming into the 2025 season with their starting pitching. The days of openers, barring injuries, should hopefully be behind them and now there's a case that they have a rotation that could rival for the best in the AL Central and help pave the way to another postseason appearance.