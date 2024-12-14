Projected Warriors depth chart after acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Nets
By Quinn Everts
Trade slop season is underway, folks. The Golden State Warriors made a splash on Saturday by acquiring point guard Dennis Schroeder and a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets for three second-round picks.
Schroder is a splendid addition to a Warriors team that needed an offensive boost badly. But where exactly will Shroder fit in the lineup?
Although he's played well enough this season to be a starting guard in the NBA, I think Shroder will best serve the Warriors in a sixth man role. The Warriors starting lineup is still good enough that Shroder can make a bigger difference in a second unit that desperately needs a point guard who facilitates for others. Here's how I think the lineup will shake out.
Projected Golden State Warriors depth chart
Position
Starter
Second unit
Point guard
Steph Curry
Dennis Schroder
Shooting guard
Buddy Hield
Brandin Podsziemski
Small forward
Andrew Wiggins
Moses Moody
Power forward
Jonathan Kuminga
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Center
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Just because Schroder is coming off the bench, that doesn't mean he won't get some time with the starters. Steven Kerr will undoubtedly experiment with lineups, specifically two-point guard lineups with Curry and Schroder.
But providing a steady hand for the reserves is a more pressing issue than giving Steph Curry a wingman; Curry is doing just fine with the starting lineup as is, no matter how poorly the rest of the Warriors offense looks.
Lindy Waters and Kyle Anderson might not see much action anymore, and i'm curious to see what the addition of Schroder does to Moody's and Podziemski's efficiency. Only good things, I'll venture to guess. When young guys have a real point gaurd setting the table for them, good things happen.
Warriors second unit needs help
Backup point guard might be the most underrated position in basketball. Just because Schroder might come off the bench doesn't make him any less valuable to the Warriors. In fact, that's probably where he can be most valuable. Golden State is losing games because of how bad its bench has been playing. Schroder leading that unit