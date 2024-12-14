Fansided

Projected Warriors depth chart after acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Nets

Will Dennis Schoder accompany Steph Curry in the starting lineup or play a sixth man role?

By Quinn Everts

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets / Evan Bernstein/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Trade slop season is underway, folks. The Golden State Warriors made a splash on Saturday by acquiring point guard Dennis Schroeder and a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets for three second-round picks.

Schroder is a splendid addition to a Warriors team that needed an offensive boost badly. But where exactly will Shroder fit in the lineup?

Although he's played well enough this season to be a starting guard in the NBA, I think Shroder will best serve the Warriors in a sixth man role. The Warriors starting lineup is still good enough that Shroder can make a bigger difference in a second unit that desperately needs a point guard who facilitates for others. Here's how I think the lineup will shake out.

Projected Golden State Warriors depth chart

Position

Starter

Second unit

Point guard

Steph Curry

Dennis Schroder

Shooting guard

Buddy Hield

Brandin Podsziemski

Small forward

Andrew Wiggins

Moses Moody

Power forward

Jonathan Kuminga

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Center

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Just because Schroder is coming off the bench, that doesn't mean he won't get some time with the starters. Steven Kerr will undoubtedly experiment with lineups, specifically two-point guard lineups with Curry and Schroder.

But providing a steady hand for the reserves is a more pressing issue than giving Steph Curry a wingman; Curry is doing just fine with the starting lineup as is, no matter how poorly the rest of the Warriors offense looks.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Lindy Waters and Kyle Anderson might not see much action anymore, and i'm curious to see what the addition of Schroder does to Moody's and Podziemski's efficiency. Only good things, I'll venture to guess. When young guys have a real point gaurd setting the table for them, good things happen.

Warriors second unit needs help

Backup point guard might be the most underrated position in basketball. Just because Schroder might come off the bench doesn't make him any less valuable to the Warriors. In fact, that's probably where he can be most valuable. Golden State is losing games because of how bad its bench has been playing. Schroder leading that unit

Home/Golden State Warriors