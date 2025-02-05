Projected Washington Wizards lineup after acquiring Khris Middleton from Bucks
In a move widely anticipated by fans, the Milwaukee Bucks have traded Khris Middleton and rookie AJ Johnson. That they traded him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation is a bit of a surprise. The deal was reported byESPN's Shams Charania and comes after the Bucks had been linked with players like Jimmy Butler.
Milwaukee wins the deal
The Bucks come out as clear winners, moving off an aging, injury-prone Middleton, who never regained his All-Star form after returning in December. The 33-year-old averaged just 12.6 points this season while making $31 million, an expensive price tag for a player who no longer fit Milwaukee’s long-term plans.
Kuzma, meanwhile, escapes a Washington team with no playoff hopes and now gets to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard — a massive upgrade from his previous situation. Milwaukee adds size, scoring, and versatility, making this a low-risk, high-reward move for a franchise still looking to optimize its roster around its two superstars.
The Wizards were always expected to move Kuzma, but the real question is what happens to Middleton. While he provides veteran leadership, it’s unlikely he will remain in Washington long-term. The most probable scenarios:
- A buyout before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, allowing him to join a contender.
- A quick flip for future assets, whether young players or draft picks.
Projected Wizards Lineup (For Now)
PG: Jordan Poole
SG: Bilal Coulibaly
SF: Khris Middleton (potentially temporary)
PF: Kyshawn George
C: Alex Sarr
There’s no question that moving Kuzma was the right decision — both for the Wizards and for Kuzma himself. Wasting his prime years on a rebuilding team with the NBA’s worst record wasn’t doing anyone favors.
As for Middleton, his presence could actually hurt Washington’s long-term goals. Keeping him could jeopardize their chances at landing Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft, making a move before the deadline almost inevitable.
With the trade deadline heating up, this is likely just the first domino to fall — and more moves could be on the way.