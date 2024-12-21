Projected Yankees lineup after Paul Goldschmidt moves Cody Bellinger to CF
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have been the most active team of the offseason in terms of additions. They lost Juan Soto to the Mets, but they were able to bring in starting pitcher Max Fried, closer Devin Williams, and outfielder Cody Bellinger to fill out holes in the roster. Even with these moves, they still had an opening at first base.
Early this offseason, the Yankees were believed to be exploring the top of the first base market, especially Christian Walker. But after Walker signed with the Houston Astros, reports indicated that the Yankees would target more inexpensive options, especially those who don't have draft compensation attached to them.
On Saturday, YES Network's Jack Curry reported that the Yankees had agreed to terms with former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million contract.
While Goldschmidt is a bit past his prime, he will serve as an immediate upgrade at first base. The team thought they had a solution in Anthony Rizzo, but countless injuries affected his play. Now, they add a seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.
But what does their lineup look like?
Projected Yankees lineup after signing Paul Goldschmidt
Let's preface by saying that this lineup is with the players currently on the roster as of this writing. There are still moves that can be made for second and third base. So, what would the lineup look like?
Batting Order
Player
Position
1.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
3B
2.
Cody Bellinger
CF
3.
Aaron Judge
RF
4.
Giancarlo Stanton
DH
5.
Paul Goldschmidt
1B
6.
Jasson Dominguez
LF
7.
Oswaldo Cabrera
2B
8.
Austin Wells
C
9.
Anthony Volpe
SS
Aaron Judge is not going to move from the No. 3 spot in the lineup. What is unclear is who would be the two batters that will hit in front of him. Last season, he had the luxury of having Juan Soto hit second in the order.
To address that, it makes sense to have Jazz Chisholm Jr. bat leadoff like he did with the Miami Marlins. As for second, it does make sense to put Cody Bellinger in that spot. A younger bat who has the slugging ability. He's not Soto, but still an impactful bat to put in front of Judge.
As for who bats cleanup, it has to be Giancarlo Stanton. Yes, he can't run like he used to, but he was the Yankees postseason hero, making up for the lack of production from Judge. The Yankees have seen success in previous years of Stanton batting behind Judge in the lineup, so why change that?
Goldschmidt can slot in at the No. 5 slot. While his hitting numbers were down this past season, the Yankees will want to see what he can do in the middle of the order. It could change, especially if Jasson Dominguez shows what he can bring like he did during his brief 2023 stint. If Dominguez thrives, expect him to climb up the lineup.
As for the bottom of the order, it will be some combination of Oswaldo Cabrera (for now), Austin Wells, and Anthony Volpe. Cabrera is listed as the top second base option on the Yankees' depth chart. but that could change, especially if the Yankees either bring in a new second baseman, or acquired a third baseman then switch Chisholm to second.
This lineup will look different by Opening Day. but for now, this is what it could look like if the team were to stop making any further moves.