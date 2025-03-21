Projected Yankees Opening Day lineup after Aaron Boone makes major decisions

We're now less than a week away from Opening Day, meaning its time for teams around the league to start making some tough roster decisions.

To say that this hasn't been the spring that the New York Yankees and their fans had in mind would be an understatement, with ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John, out for the year), reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (shoulder, out for months) and slugger Giancarlo Stanton (tennis elbow in both elbows, somehow, out until the next decade for all we know) all going down with injury. Oh, and we haven't even mentioned DJ LeMahieu's calf strain or Clarke Schmidt's shoulder fatigue.

But while New York may be the walking wounded, there's still plenty of talent on this team, and the American League should once again be there for the taking in 2025. Amid all the doom and gloom have been some genuinely positive developments, ones that have forced Aaron Boone's hand when it comes to planning his everyday lineup to start the year. As Boone and Brian Cashman get down to brass tacks, here's how things are shaping up.

Projected New York Yankees lineup vs. right-handed pitching

On Friday afternoon, first baseman Dom Smith chose to opt out of his deal with New York, more or less official confirmation that the veteran had fallen behind the red-hot Ben Rice in the battle to be Stanton's replacement at DH. Then, YES Network reporter Jack Curry revealed that Boone was circling two very interesting names to lead off for the team in 2025: catcher Austin Wells against righties, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt against lefties.

Just taped an Aaron Boone interview for our “Yankees News & Views” podcast. We covered a lot. From Boone…While Wells is expected to hit first vs RHP, Goldschmidt could get some reps vs LHP. He’s never led off in majors, but has a .381 career OBP. Look for the podcast soon. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 21, 2025

With those notes in mind, here's how New York could look on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Order Player Position 1. Austin Wells C 2. Aaron Judge RF 3. Cody Bellinger CF 4. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jasson Dominguez LF 7. Ben Rice DH 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Oswaldo Cabrera 3B

It seems clear at this point that Cabrera will be the team's answer at third base, at least against righties, and at least until LeMahieu returns from the IL. He's nothing to write home about, but he's shown a little bit of pop and a lot of versatility over the course of his time with the Yankees; now, it's about finding a righty partner to platoon with him (more on that in a moment).

Wells leading off locks everything else into place, allowing Boone to alternate lefties and righties on down the lineup. If Bellinger and Chisholm Jr. can continue to grow in their first full seasons with the team, Volpe and Rice build on their scorching springs and Dominguez can fulfill his prospect promise, this has the potential to still be a very dangerous lineup. Of course, that's a lot of ifs, and the picture isn't quite so rosy against lefties.

Projected New York Yankees lineup vs. left-handed pitching

Order Player Position 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger CF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 5. Jasson Dominguez LF 6. Austin Wells C 7. Anthony Volpe SS 8. Pablo Reyes DH 9. Oswald Peraza 3B

Yikes. There are just so, so many lefties on this Yankees roster as currently constructed, the obvious reason why Brian Cashman is so hell-bent on adding a righty bat ahead of Opening Day. Injuries to LeMahieu and Stanton have only exacerbated what was a preexisting problem. Goldschmidt makes a ton of sense as a leadoff option against lefties, and Bellinger handles southpaws well enough, but things fall off a cliff in the bottom half of the order.

Reyes would seem to be a fit for the fourth bench spot, with Peraza making the team as a fifth infielder and platoon partner for Cabrera at third. But with so many lefties, and Dominguez being far better from the left side, New York has its work cut out for it here.