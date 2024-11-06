Promising start for Jeremy Sochan already derailed by injury and surgery
By Lior Lampert
An ill-timed injury that will reportedly require surgery has reportedly abruptly halted San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan's impressive start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Sochan suffered a fractured left thumb and is set to undergo a procedure in the coming days to remedy the issue. As the renowned NBA insider points out, the 21-year-old has taken "a leap" thus far this season. So, this is a crushing blow for him and San Antonio.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Promising start for Spurs F Jeremy Sochan already derailed by thumb injury and surgery
Charania notes that Sochan sustained a fracture in the "proximal phalanx of his left thumb." The 2022 lottery pick went down in the second quarter of San Antonio's 113-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 4. He didn't return to the contest and presumably won't be back in the not-too-distant future.
The Spurs ominously didn't announce a recovery timeline, based on Charania's intel. Perhaps it's because they're uncertain how much time Sochan will need to heal and awaiting more information. Regardless, we can anticipate a potentially extensive absence for the two-way wing, especially for a San Antonio franchise prioritizing their youth movement and player development.
Sochan was enjoying a strong beginning to the year, considerably increasing his scoring (specifically from within the arc) and rebounding totals with improved efficiency. He averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.0 nightly steals across seven games with .512/.250/.680 shooting splits.
For whatever it's worth, Sochan appears to be in good spirits. He took to social media to express that the darkest hour is just before the dawn. Ultimately, it's a minor setback for a talented young player who was demonstrably on an upward trajectory before getting hurt. Albeit unfortunate, he'll be back in action sooner rather than later to pick up where things left off for him and the up-and-coming Spurs.
Rookie Stephon Castle replaced Sochan in the starting five for the second half of San Antonio's road defeat at the hands of the Clippers. Moreover, Spurs standout 3-and-D swingman Devin Vassell is on the verge of returning from offseason foot surgery. They have depth along the wing, which is handy at times like this.