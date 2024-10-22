Proposed Astros free agent target would basically slam the door on Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros face a few tough decisions this offseason after flaming out in the Wild Card round. We just aren't used to Houston exiting the playoffs so quickly. Dusty Baker is gone, and several key free agent decisions pepper the horizon. The specter of change looms over this organization like a dark cloud, and there's no way around it.
Perhaps the most fascinating decision for Houston this summer will involve veteran third baseman Alex Bregman, who was integral to two World Series victories. Bregman has spent his entire career to date with Houston, but the 30-year-old is now eligible for a major payday. The expectation is that his contract will creep over the $151 million benchmark set by Matt Chapman a month ago.
Bregman brings quite a lot to the table. He's essentially a five-tool player, complete with a sharp glove at the hot corner, excellent bat-to-ball skills, and serious power behind his swings. The Astros traditionally pay their dudes, but with Kyle Tucker due for a truly substantial extension next winter, Houston could hedge its bets and conserve cap space. Especially after such a middling season by their high organizational standards.
The path to re-signing Bregman gets even tougher if the Astros decide to actually pursue other big-ticket free agents. There is a real either-or energy to some proposed Astros targets, such as New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso.
Astros could go after Pete Alonso, but it probably costs them Alex Bregman
Over at Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller explained the logic behind a potential Alonso-Astros union in free agency. It almost definitely hinges on Bregman. The Astros' payroll charitably sits around $184 million right now, which is in line with past Houston teams during their dynastic run. Last season, the Astros began the campaign with a $234 million payroll.
Short story short, history and logic suggests that only one All-Star can fit on the Astros' payroll. Maybe the Astros break the bank and blow us all away, but that does need seem to be the direction this front office is trending. Especially with the aforementioned Kyle Tucker extension coming down the pipeline, in theory.
So, if the Astros want Alonso, it will cost them Bregman. Or, perhaps more accurately, if Bregman decides to pick up and leave, Houston can better afford Alonso as its Plan B.
Alonso will have a long line of interested suitors, but only a few can actually muster the capital necessary to land the Polar Bear. He loves the Mets and probably wants to return, but Scott Boras has built his career on fielding the best possible offer for his clients, devoid of sentiment. If Houston comes on strong and pours money into Alonso's bank account, Houston can win the sweepstakes.
The Astros have a hole at first base. That position vexed the coaching staff all season amid Jose Abreu's decline. Bregman is probably the more consistent hitter, but Alonso's power is next level. This is a Houston offense that has long won with home run after home run. Alonso plugs comfortably into the middle of the lineup behind Yordan Alvarez, which is a troubling thought for pitchers around the league.
Houston should push hard to keep Bregman in the clubhouse — he deserves a chance to finish his career where it started — but if Bregman finds greener pastures elsewhere, Alonso would be one heck of a consolation prize.