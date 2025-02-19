Pros and cons of the Bengals using franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins enters the 2025 offseason in search of a long-term contract. Whether it comes from his current team, the Cincinnati Bengals or elsewhere is yet to be seen. However, the other option on the table is the dreaded franchise tag. Higgins played on the tag last season and set a career-high with 10 receiving touchdowns. But once again the Bengals could make him wait for that long-term guarantee.

Let’s take a look at some pros and cons of the Bengals slapping the franchise tag on Higgins for another year.

Pros for Bengals using franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Keeps Higgins in Cincy

This might be the most obvious reason of all. Keeping this offensive unit in tact with Higgins, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should be of the utmost importance. All the Bengals had going last season for them was this offense. Burrow had an MVP caliber campaign which Higgins was heavily involved in. Higgins has been a major part of Cincinnati’s offense when healthy and makes it nearly impossible for defenses to come up for air when covering Higgins and Chase.

He gets a big payday for one year

Last season, Higgins made just under $22 million on the wide receiver tag and that would jump up to over $26 million for 2025. Specifically, he would be the 11th highest paid wide receiver in the NFL based on annual salary, per Spotrac. While it’s not the long-term security Higgins is looking for, he’ll make more than most wideouts for the one year.

Cons for Bengals using franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Players are rarely happy about the franchise tag

This goes without saying but no player chooses the franchise tag willingly. They may accept it but would much rather secure that three-, four- or five-year deal over the tag. And the way NFL rules are set up; a team can place the franchise tag on a player up to three times. Yes, the player gets that money up front for that season, but should they suffer some type of serious injury there are no guarantees in place. Speaking of.

No long-term security

Injuries are the main reason NFL players work so hard to get those long-term guarantees. Simply because the next play is never guaranteed in this sport. Higgins has missed 10 games (five in ’23 & ’24) over the last two seasons. Despite this Higgins still caught 73 passes for 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. So, he showed up and showed regardless.

Outwardly looks like team doesn’t appreciate the player

When you see how productive a player like Higgins has been during his time in Cincy, it can seem like the organization either doesn’t recognize him or doesn’t appreciate his contributions. He was there in 2021 helping the Bengals make it all the way to the Super Bowl. Higgins caught 74 balls that year for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns receptions. So, when a player produces like Higgins has then can’t get his long-term extension, it always feels weird.