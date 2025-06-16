PSG player ratings: Les Parisiens make huge FIFA Club World Cup statement

Paris Saint-Germain have just won the Champions League by beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of European soccer's biggest competition. Luis Enrique's side now has the ambition of completing world domination. Their FIFA Club World Cup campaign began with a 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid, which is nearly as emphatic as their Champions League final result.

PSG–Atlético Madrid Club World Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the PSG players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK): 7

Donnarumma comfortably held Antoine Griezmann's effort in the first half. His distribution was also very good. Julián Alvarez did score past Donnarumma, but his goal was ruled out for a foul in the buildup. The goalkeeper has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United recently, but will be better off staying at PSG.

Achraf Hakimi (RB): 7

Linked up well with Désiré Doué on the right flank. The right-back got forward often and created good opportunities for his teammates.

Marquinhos (CB): 7

The captain led by example and ensured any rare Atlético attacks were snuffed out.

Willian Pacho (CB): 6

Pacho can be drawn into play, which leaves him exposed to balls threaded behind him. However, he was largely untroubled as PSG dominated.

Nuno Mendes (LB): 7

Mendes was not afraid to slide in to make challenges. However, did lose the ball on occasions. His driving runs forward are always a threat. Mendes fed the ball to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia often.

Midfielders

Vitinha (CDM): 8

Vitinha pressed very well and won the ball back often. He got forward too and doubled PSG's lead just before the break.

Fabián Ruiz (CM): 8

Ruiz got PSG off the mark with a fine strike into the bottom corner. Kang-in Lee was substituted on for Ruiz, and the South Korean sealed the victory from the penalty spot in added time.

João Neves (CM): 6

Solid performance from Neves, who kept the game ticking with his passing. His unsung work allowed PSG's flair players to claim the glory.

Forwards

Désiré Doué (RW): 8

Doué has a fantastic partnership with Hakimi, where the two often overlap with one another. The 20-year-old Frenchman was able to put crosses into the box. However, he also knows when to make the safe pass. Doué also dribbled past opponents and drew fouls. He was opportunistic when knocking the ball from Jan Oblak's grasp, which resulted in Clément Lenglet being shown a second yellow card for dissent. Ibrahim Mbaye came on for Doué and set up Senny Mayulu's goal. Mbaye also hit the post.

Gonçalo Ramos (CF): 6

No Ousmane Dembélé, no problem. Dembélé was missing due to injury, but Ramos filled in well. However, the Portuguese would have been disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet in a dominant win. Mayulu replaced him in the 65th minute and then got on the scoresheet.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW): 8

Kvaratskhelia set up Ruiz to score PSG's opner. He was not afraid to run at opponents and also got the assist for Vitinha's goal. The Georgian was unlucky not to score as an effort of his came back off the woodwork.

Substitutes

Senny Mayulu, 8/10

Lee Kang-in, 8/10

Warren Zaïre-Emery, 7/10

Lucas Hernández, 6/10