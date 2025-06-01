PSG player ratings: Les Parisiens finally win the Champions League

Soccer is a team game, and Paris Saint-Germain is living proof of that. They have had stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar, but they could not win the Champions League with them. Now, Luis Enrique has assembled a hard-working young team, and Les Parisiens have finally won European soccer's biggest prize.

PSG–Inter Milan Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the PSG players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK): 6

Donnarumma had little to do as PSG dominated the match.

Achraf Hakimi (RB): 8

Hakimi was always looking to play the ball forwards and get up the field himself on the right-hand side. The Moroccan tapped in PSG's opener but did not celebrate as he is a former Inter Milan player.

Marquinhos (CB): 7

The captain kept Lautaro Martinez quiet, and his simple passing kept the game ticking.

Willian Pacho (CB): 8

Pacho was dominant in the air to deny Marcus Thuram from affecting the game. The Ecuadorian was always keen to keep the ball in play to keep PSG attacking.

Nuno Mendes (LB): 7

Mendes was solid but had to be disciplined with Hakimi flying down the left flank. Lucas Hernández came on for Mendes in the 78th minute.

Midfielders

Vitinha (CDM): 8

Even from his defensive role, Vitinha was able to play intricate passes in the attacking third. He was involved in Hakimi's opener and assisted Désiré Doué's second goal.

João Neves (CM): 7

Neves controlled the game with his simple but effective play. Warren Zaïre-Emery came on for Neves in the final stages of the match.

Fabián Ruiz (CM): 7

Ruiz got forward often to link up well with his teammates. Senny Mayulu replaced Ruiz in the 84th minute. Mayulu then scored PSG's fifth to seal the victory.

Forwards

Désiré Doué (RW): 9

Doué assisted Hakimi's goal before the Frenchman's deflected effort doubled PSG's advantage. The game looked too easy for Doué as he produced some skills that you would see in street soccer. Doué made it three for PSG in the second half. Bradley Barcola replaced Doué and should have scored himself, too. However, Barcola did set up Mayulu's goal.

Ousmane Dembélé (CF): 8

Dembélé often drifted out wide, where he was able to cut inside and get shots on goal. He also provided an assist for Doué's first goal. The French international was another player who was not afraid to show off his skills, performing a sublime back-heel in the build-up to Doué's second goal. Dembélé then played a great through ball to set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal. Dembélé would have been disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet, but two assists are not a bad return.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW): 8

Kvaratskhelia was always a skilful threat on the left flank. Bizarrely, he was the player marking Thuram from a corner from which the Inter forward nearly scored. Kvaratskhelia then became the first Georgian to score in a Champions League final. Gonçalo Ramos replaced Kvaratskhelia late on.

Substitutes

Bradley Barcola, 8/10

Lucas Hernández, 7/10

Gonçalo Ramos, 7/10

Senny Mayulu, 8/10