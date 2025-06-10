QB crisis ahead: 7 NFL teams that must draft a QB in 2026

An NFL team can only go as far as its star quarterback can take them. At any given time, there are about four who are undeniably at the top of their games, another dozen who can lead their teams on deep playoff runs if all goes according to plan, another eight who could be good one day, and then eight other teams... I will touch on some of those teams who may be in that undesirable category.

Truth be told, every situation is different and every quarterback room is unique. For some, there is an aging star who is not shining as brightly as he once did. For others, doubt has crept in with regard to the current incumbent. And for those in the worst spot of all, they do not have any dudes in their quarterback room right now, and everyone knows it. All I know is changes shall be coming for them.

So what I want to do today is identify a handful of teams most likely to draft a quarterback next spring. I initially wanted to kick it out to eight to encompass a quarter of the league. Sometimes, the line of demarcation is not where you expect it to be. For now, I think there are about seven NFL teams who are entering the upcoming campaign likely looking for a quarterback of the future next spring.

Let's start with a rebuilding team that is not being entirely truthful about being a rebuilding team.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll and the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders may be in denial of this, but what if Geno Smith does not look good in his first season with the Silver and Black? I find the Raiders to be in the weird spot of any team entering this season. They are clearly the fourth-best team in its own division, but has not accepted the fact that they definitely, maybe might be rebuilding. They are, but not totally...

Carroll would not come back to coach in the NFL in his mid-70s if he did not believe he was capable of turning the Raiders around and making them into a winner again. Smith is one of the most relatable quarterbacks in the NFL today, but he may be closer to retirement than he or anybody may be leading on. The Raiders are not expected to draft a quarterback next year, but they might need to look at one.

Trading for Smith with the Seattle Seahawks might have reset their timeline just a bit, but not entirely.

6. Cleveland Browns

It pains me because I really do believe Shedeur Sanders might be a guy one day. However, I would be foolish to not look at the current state of the Cleveland Browns and not say they are done looking for a franchise quarterback. To be quite frank, they have not had one since Bernie Kosar was at the peak of his powers in the years leading up to my birth. Apparently, Baker Mayfields do not grow on trees...

Cleveland is one of three teams in the NFL that will not be featured in a primetime game this season. The reason for that is the Browns were terrible a season ago, and may not be that much better next year. Regardless, I think we will have a better understanding of what Sanders is before the end of this calendar year. If he hits, then maybe they do not draft a quarterback. If he does not, well, they have to.

If the Browns were to ever get this position right, there is no telling how much better they would be.

5. New York Jets

This is all about my lack of trust and faith in veteran journeyman quarterback Justin Fields. I have been out on the idea of Fields for the better part of two years now. When he is quarterbacking a team dripping in talent and is going up against far inferior talent, he really looks like a star. That is what he was at Ohio State. Unfortunately, it was a perfect situation for him, one that will never happen again.

It is why I fully expect that the New York Jets will be looking to draft a quarterback at some point in the first 50 picks next spring. Jets fans will soon realize what Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears fans already know to be true. In a pinch, Fields can be a viable starting quarterback. Over time, his play regresses to the mean of being a guy you are always looking to replace with someone better.

The Jets may double-down and ride with Fields in 2026, but he will be replaced by 2027 at the latest.

4. Los Angeles Rams

I could be wrong with this, but I have a bad feeling about the Los Angeles Rams' future. Matthew Stafford did play well for them last year, but Father Time is starting to catch up to my Dawg. He may get to finish out his playing career as a vibrant part of Sean McVay's team, but I am not so sure they even win the division this year. I am quite partial to what the Arizona Cardinals could be doing soon.

The team building philosophy of long-time general manager Les Snead has worked out well for the Rams over the years. However, the day and age of not taking draft picks seriously has led us to a spot with a bleak future for the Rams beyond maybe just this season. I am not ready to throw dirt on them just yet, but believe what teams are telling you. The run we have seen out of them is winding down.

It might be closer to a 2027 timeline to draft a quarterback, but the Rams are looking at one now.

3. Indianapolis Colts

If you think either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones are the future of the Indianapolis Colts, I have a bridge to sell you. The fact we still do not know if Richardson can play at this level is beyond me. He was a gross reach at No. 4 in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida. The same thing applies to Jones being a top-six pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. There were limitations.

With the untimely passing of late owner Jim Irsay, this may place a level of unforeseen uncertainty surrounding the entire franchise. In times of great uncertainty, you need to have hope, but hoping, praying and wishing either Jones or Richardson will be great is not a great use of one's time. The Colts might potentially bottom out. Shane Steichen may be out and in comes a new quarterback.

The Colts need to upgrade at the position, but I do not want Chris Ballard to be calling the shots here.

2. New Orleans Saints

The top two teams on this list were the most obvious, but I have the New Orleans Saints at No. 2 for one reason, and one reason alone. What if Tyler Shough is as good as the Saints' brass believes he might be? While I never saw it at any of his three stops in college, I would be lying to you if the former Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville starter did not look impressive in the early part of the offseason.

Then again, there are limitations to be had with Shough as a long-term starter. We heard good things about Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler coming out. Neither seem to be a future franchise guy in this league. Given that new offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier's son Garrett is the star quarterback of the nearby LSU Tigers, I would venture to guess Kellen Moore has eyes on the quarterback market.

The Saints have not taken a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning, but it may change.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers may employ Aaron Rodgers, but the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets starter only signed a one-year deal. He has not been good in a few seasons now. While he could help the Steelers overcome their perennial playoff struggles of late, he could be incredibly washed. Neither Mason Rudolph or Will Howard seem to possess the star qualities necessary of investing in.

With the 2026 NFL quarterback draft class looking to be far more top-heavy than what we saw this past year, I would be stunned if the Steelers did not take a good, hard look at the best of next year's crop. Nussmeier may be the best prospect out of LSU, but Cade Klubnik could be promising out of Clemson. Drew Allar may be that out of Penn State. What about LaNorris Sellers or Arch Manning?

If Pittsburgh plays its cards right, the Steelers could land its next Terry Bradshaw or Big Ben in 2026.