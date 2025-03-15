QB musical chairs could leave Steelers stuck with a hated long-time rival

Pittsburgh Steelers fans used to despise Joe Flacco when he lined up against them as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Ironically, those fans might be forced to cheer for Flacco in 2025 if the QB free agent market continues to go against their favorite team.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out that Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are getting all the "headlines," but Flacco is also actively taking visits with multiple teams. Specifically, the strong-armed veteran has already met with the New York Giants and is still "in play" for the Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Minnesota Vikings.

Joe Flacco 'in play' for Steelers amid Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

At 40 years of age, Flacco can't be a long-term solution for anyone. That means he can be acquired on a one-year deal for a modest price. That's a marked contrast in the sort of lucrative deals Rodgers is looking for on the open market.

Flacco profiles as a reasonable fit for the Steelers because he still possesses the arm strength required to make vertical passes in adverse weather conditions. That's particularly important to Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff after acquiring wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. He thrives on making contested catches down the field and trading for him would be a waste for Pittsburgh if they don't employ a quarterback who can activate that ability.

Even if Flacco has lost a step or two since his athletic prime it won't change the way he approaches the game. He was never a scrambling threat so he will still need the same level of offensive line protection he dud during his athletic prime. The Steelers have the talent up front to protect an immobile quarterback so they can give Flacco a chance to succed.

Make no mistake, if the Steelers are forced to settle on Flacco as their starter in 2025 it does significantly reduce their offensive ceiling. At best, he can be a one-year caretaker for a team that wants to remain in playoff contention. At worst, he could be totally finished as a viable NFL starter. Signing him would be a bitter consolation pill for Steelers fans to swallow even if he's the best veteran left on the board. Maybe drafting a rookie would be in consideration, even if they bring in Flacco.