Quiet 49ers roster moves point to a larger problem in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers made an attempt some depth to their roster, but their recent additions only served as a reminder of their desperation. San Francisco announced on Friday that veteran offensive tackles Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere would join the team on one-year deals.

While depth is never a bad thing, these signings in particular only show that the Niners roster is in dire straits. San Francisco boasted one of the most talented rosters in the league over the past several years, but that came to an end this offseason. The Niners hemorrhaged talent and scavengers picked apart their roster through free agency and trades.

The Niners needed to clear up the salary cap space for quarterback Brock Purdy’s looming contract extension and tight end George Kittle’s record-setting four-year, $76.1 million deal, but San Francisco was consequently left with a roster full of holes.

49ers recent additions are a sign of desperation

The 49ers’ moves raise an intriguing question that does not yet have a definitive answer: How well can Brock Purdy play when he’s not surrounded by an elite roster?

Strictly by the numbers, there’s no denying that Purdy is deserving of being paid like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He has a 23-13 record (.639) in the regular season and is just one year removed from throwing for 4,280 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also led the 49ers to a 4-2 postseason record.

Typically, quarterbacks that earn lucrative deals must be capable of lifting their team to greater heights. That’s the only way to make up for the loss of talent caused by their large contracts. Yet, given All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams’ injury history, an offensive line that featured either Dillard or Petit-Frere will not inspire confidence.

Dillard and Petit-Frere formerly played for the Tennessee Titans, where they contributed to one of the worst offensive line units in the league. The Titans have ranked no better than sixth-worst in pass blocking win rate over the past two seasons, per ESPN Analytics.

Dillard last played meaningful snaps during the 2023 season, where he allowed a league-high 12 sacks to go along with 42 pressures. He spent last season as a backup for the Green Bay Packers. Petit-Frere, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, enjoyed a decent rookie season before his sophomore campaign was derailed by a gambling suspension and a stint on the injured reserve list. In 15 games last season, he was credited for 10 sacks and 10 penalties to go along with 41 pressures allowed in 15 games.

San Francisco right tackle Colton McKivitz has proven to be a decent starter opposite Williams, but he has left a lot to be desired. Following the departure of left guard Aaron Banks in free agency, the 49ers will have to find a new starter among Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford and Matt Hennessy. Dominick Puni will likely start at right guard with rookie seventh-round pick Conner Colby hoping to stick onto the roster as a backup. Center Jake Brendel should provide the team with at least a little bit of consistency.