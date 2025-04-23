Quiet Steelers roster move loudly yells Pittsburgh's draft plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a potential crossroads, and the decisions they make later this week could determine head coach Mike Tomlin’s fate.

Tomlin has a stellar 183-107-2 record (.630) in the regular season and has never allowed the Steelers to finish a season with a losing record, but he is now haunted by his own losing record in the playoffs. Tomlin has an 8-11 record (.421) in the postseason, with a majority of the losses occurring in recent years. The Steelers have lost six consecutive playoff games over the past eight seasons, and the roster has visibly decayed during that span.

A majority of Pittsburgh’s woes have come from the offensive side of the ball, which should be a focal point for general manager Omar Khan during the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisc., on Thursday. Little has leaked out about the Steelers’ plans, but the team’s pre-draft visits with running back prospects led to speculation that the Steelers may be looking to invest in their rushing attack.

Jaylen Warren’s signing lessens Steelers’ need for a running back

The Steelers spent nine of their 30 pre-draft visits meeting with running back prospects, but their need for a running back may just have become less of a priority. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren signed a one-year restricted free agent tender, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Steelers spent the past four years leaning on running back Najee Harris, who they drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris tallied at least 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his seasons, but he left Pittsburgh in free agency and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for sunnier skies and better blocking. The Steelers signed Kenneth Gainwell in free agency, who joined Warren as the team’s only backfield options.

The Steelers currently hold the No. 21 overall pick, but using a first-round pick on a running back wouldn’t move the needle much. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the offensive line to support a strong running back, especially without an established passing attack. After all, even Saquon Barkley struggled when he played behind a subpar offensive line with the New York Giants.

Warren and Gainwell have excelled in complementary roles, but neither is considered capable of working in a lead role. Instead, the Steelers could opt to go with a rotation of backs instead. If that’s their plan, selecting a running back with a Day 2 or Day 3 pick may be the wisest move, especially since the 2025 draft has depth at the position.

Although the Steelers didn’t meet with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, they visited with several running backs who are expected to be selected in the mid-to-late rounds.